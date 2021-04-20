Hulu Live, NFL Media Reach Carriage Agreement

NFL Media said Tuesday that it has reached a multi-year carriage agreement with Hulu that will bring its NFL Network and NFL RedZone to Hulu Plus Live TV subscribers beginning Aug. 1. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal comes on the heels of the league’s landmark 11-year, $95 billion TV deal inked in March.

"We are excited to bring NFL Network and NFL RedZone to Hulu + Live TV subscribers," said Hans Schroeder, NFL Media executive VP and chief operating officer, in a press release. "One of our top priorities as a League remains broadening the distribution platforms for NFL content, and so we're very pleased to bring our lineup of award-winning shows and live games to Hulu's live subscribers starting in the 2021 NFL season."

NFL Network will give Hulu Plus Live TV subscribers access to live games and shows like Good Morning Football, NFL GameDay Morning, NFL Total Access and NFL Now, and original series such as A Football Life, NFL 360 and America's Game. NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson delivers every touchdown from every game to fans on Sunday afternoons during the NFL regular season.

"With the addition of NFL Network and NFL RedZone to our channel lineup, Hulu + Live TV continues to be the ultimate destination for sports fans to watch thousands of hours of live sports programming," said Reagan Feeney, Hulu senior VP, live TV content programming & partnerships, in a press release. "Starting with the 2021 NFL season, our viewers will have a front row seat to exclusive live games, original shows and other NFL content year-round."