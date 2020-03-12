‘House Hunters Int’l’ Tops in Ad Viewability: TVision

HGTV’s House Hunters International was the top primetime series for ad viewability in February, according to research company TVision.

The list of high-scoring cable shows was dominated by shows on Discovery Networks, including Discovery Channel’s Gold Rush Alaska, HGTV’s Rehab Addict, TNT’s All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite, HGTV’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and ID’s In Pursuit with John Walsh.

Ad viewability means that someone was in the room with the opportunity to see the commercials during the program. Cable shows usually score higher than broadcast programs.

The top broadcast programs included Carol’s Second Act on CBS, The Good Doctor on ABC, The Resident on Fox, Last Man Standing on Fox and The Connors on ABC.

TVision has also been looking at shows that stream over-the-top.

The top OTT show in terms of attention were Rise of the Empires: Ottoman, season one on Netflix, The Good Place on Netflix, Shrill, season two on Hulu and Star Trek: Picard on CBS All Access.

The top binged shows were all on Nextflix: The Good Place, season four; October Faction, season one; The Ranch, season eight; Zumbo’s Just Desserts, season two and Grace and Frankie, season six.

The top OTT shows for co-viewing were Netflix’s Next in Fashion, Cheer and Narcos: Mexico.

The top brands for ad viewability were Visiting Angels, Calm, AFLAC, Volvo and Samsung Media.

The commercial with the highest creative attention score was “Gold Medal Grizzly” for Farmer’s Insurance.

The Creative Attention score measures how well an ad breaks through the clutter of ads consumers see.