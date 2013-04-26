Hispanic Broadcast Networks Look to Grow Entire Market

The approaching television upfront ad-buying season may see

a sizable chunk of ad dollars shifting not only from the English-language

broadcast networks to cable, but also in the direction of Spanish-language

television.

While traditional Hispanic TV giant Univision will again

take in the lion's share of upfront ad dollars, with Telemundo corralling the

next biggest portion targeting this ever-growing population sector, many

smaller and newer TV players are also aggressively competing for a greater

share of the total take.

Along with Univision and Telemundo, five other Hispanic

entertainment network organizations will hold their upfront presentations

during the traditional broadcast upfront week beginning May 13: Fox Hispanic

Networks, which includes MundoFox; Discovery Hispanic Networks; NuvoTV; EstrellaTV;

and TV Azteca.

NuvoTV's presentation will feature an appearance by Jennifer

Lopez, whose TV and film production company, Nuyorican, is developing original

programming and first-run series for the network.

Univision will not only be selling advertising on its

network, but also on its sibling broadcaster UniMás (recently rebranded from

TeleFutura). Season-to-date in primetime, Univision is averaging 3.7 million

viewers per night and a 1.5 18-49 rating, which on many nights bests one or

more of the English-language broadcast networks. UniMás is averaging about

680,000 viewers per night and a 0.3 18-49 rating. NBCUniversal's Telemundo is

averaging 1.3 million viewers per night and a 0.6 demo number. All of those

networks will also be touting their 18-34 primetime numbers.

Keith Turner, president of ad sales and marketing at

Univision Communications says he welcomes all the competition because "it

validates the Hispanic marketplace as one with growing consumer interest." And

while Turner says some of the upfront selling will be focused on UniMás making

inroads into the Telemundo audience, for the most part, Univision will be

looking more at taking dollars away from the English-language broadcast

networks where Univision continues to make major strides in the primetime

ratings battle.

"We beat NBC in the February sweeps and that obviously will

be a major selling point for us in the upfront," Turner says. "In February, 58

of our 62 stations locally beat NBC in primetime."

Making Inroads

Another selling point Univision will use to try to lure ad

dollars from ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox is that for the first time in any first

quarter, the network finished fourth among all broadcasters in the adult 18-34

demo, and was the highest-rated network on Friday nights in the adults 18-49

demo.

Telemundo, meanwhile, has its own positive story. The

network was up 7% in viewers in Q1 primetime and it will no doubt crow that it

delivered more total viewers and adults 18-49 than UniMás, MundoFox, Azteca and

Estrella combined. UniMás will counter that its season-to-date viewership is up

15%, with its 18-49 rating increasing 6%.

Mike Rosen, executive VP of ad sales and integrated

marketing at Telemundo plans to stress to marketers the importance of the

network producing its novelas and other programming where it can integrate

brands into story lines.

"We have the ability to produce our own content and work

with marketers to integrate them into that content and this is very valuable to

them," Rosen says. "No other Hispanic network can this to the degree we can

because they don't produce their own content to the level we do."

MundoFox, not quite one year old, will be entering its

second upfront. Tom Maney, executive VP of ad sales for Fox Hispanic

Media—which in addition to MundoFox includes Fox Deportes, Nat Geo Mundo and

Utilisima—says the goal this time around will be to boost the upfront total of

72 advertisers from last year to closer to 100. Much like Univision's Turner, Maney

believes that more dollars can comes from marketers' general audience ad

budgets.

Ivan Bargueiras, general manager of the family of Discovery

Hispanic Networks that includes Discovery en Español and Discovery Familia,

says that while the cumulative audience is limited to about nine million Hispanic

households, they offer marketers a more upscale, targeted audience.

Craig Geller, senior VP of ad sales at NuvoTV says his

network's English-language programming targeting Hispanics offers a solid

alternative to Spanish-language-only options. He adds that NuvoTV has only

about a 10% audience duplication with the other Hispanic networks, giving

marketers a unique audience to reach.

The Hispanic broadcast network ad marketplace continues to

grow, and the agenda at the pre-upfront meetings the Spanish-language broadcast

sales people have had with media agencies and advertisers has included lots of

time spent on convincing them to continue moving dollars into Hispanic

programming in general, rather than in competition with their fellow

Spanish-language counterparts.

"We aren't selling against Univision," says MundoFox's Maney.

"We're looking to increase the allocation of dollars in the Hispanic

marketplace. We want to bring in more dollars by each advertiser. We want to

grow the overall pie."

And Univision's Turner says while his networks are too big

for marketers to ignore, "we have to go after all advertising dollars being

spent, not just Hispanic ad dollars."

Both Turner and Telemundo's Rosen cite the pharmaceutical

and movie categories as areas where marketers are not spending the amount of ad

dollars they should be on the Spanish-language networks.

Turner points out that 25% of movie audiences are Hispanic

but movie companies only spend 8% of their ad budgets on the Hispanic networks.

"We can do better in all categories," Turner says. "In some, we are just

scratching the surface."

While Univision will stress its mass reach and sell across

its radio and online platforms as well, Telemundo plans to not only sells its

TV, online and product integration opportunities, but will also offer marketers

ways to reach Hispanics in English across NBCUniversal properties. "The

Comcast/NBCU part of our world is also an important factor," Rosen says. "We

can reach Hispanic consumers on any platform at any level, local or national."

While the smaller Hispanic networks will be holding their

upfront presentations next month, Rosen doesn't see them making that much of an

inroad into the overall ad pie.

Asked specifically about the newest entrant in the Hispanic

marketplace, MundoFox, Rosen says, "Having been on the buying side a year ago,

I know the buying community gave MundoFox every opportunity to succeed if it

could come up with the right programming and distribution. The network still has

a lot to prove to advertisers. So far, MundoFox has not necessarily lived up to

the promises they made."

MundoFox's Maney cautions that people should give the

network some time. "Twelve months ago we were just a press release," he says. "Now

we are a reality. Right now, we are still growing. We have an upscale, better

educated audience than most of the Hispanic networks. Our viewers have the cash

in their pockets to buy advertisers products that they see advertised on the

network. Our programming goal is to reach second- and third-generation,

bilingual Hispanics with higher-quality programming. But we're still a work in

progress."

Maney says the network's goal this upfront is to renew 100%

of the existing advertisers and get them to increase their spending, while

looking for new business. And he says Fox Hispanic Networks will be combining

MundoFox with the other three networks to offer cross-network ad buys and

coming up with ways to offer advertisers total market solutions.

"Today's market is getting more sophisticated," Maney says. "Marketers

just don't automatically buy Univision and Telemundo and stop there. They want

more targeting. They want to reach different demos rather than to just make

mass buys."

Maney says the lengthy list of Fox Hispanic Media

advertisers—including General Motors, Toyota, Ford, Chrysler, Honda and Kia in

the auto category; AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile in wireless; Pizza Hut, Denny's,

Dominos, KFC and Burger King in fast food; retailers such as Wal-Mart and Lowe's;

insurance companies Allstate and State Farm; and other brands such as Kraft,

Microsoft and L'Oreal—proves that marketers are interested in reaching

audiences beyond the Big Two Hispanic networks.

Maney also believes that, "99% of marketers who advertise on

general market television have Hispanic consumers that they want to or need to

reach."

Much like Fox Hispanic Networks, but on a smaller scale, is

Discovery Hispanic Networks. While the networks reach only about nine million

Hispanic households, it boasts two networks that marketers can use to target

different demos.

Discovery Español has a more male audience that can be

attractive to auto and tech advertisers, Ivan Bargueiras says. Discovery

Familia reaches a more female and kids audience, which can be targeted by

packaged goods advertisers.

The latter network, Bargueiras says, can be particularly

attractive to some marketers "since there is a void in the Hispanic marketplace

for reaching kids and mothers."

Discovery Familia in Q1 recorded a 100% increase in its

women 18-49 demo audience in primetime, albeit off a small base.

NuvoTV offers English-language programming to an audience it

describes as "modern Latinos."

"Our content is culturally relevant and resonates with

second- and third-generation Latinos," says NuvoTV's Geller. "Our median viewer

household income is $61,000 and that is in the Top 20 of all cable networks,

excluding sports and news. The other Spanish-language networks have median age

income for viewers of $30,000 and the English-language networks average about $50,000.

Our median age viewer is 32, compared to the Spanish-language networks' median

age in the low 40s and English-language broadcast networks' median age around

50."

Geller says while Univision and Telemundo and the other

Spanish-language networks are looking for advertisers who want to reach "Spanish-dominant"

viewers, NuvoTV is looking to reach Hispanics who want to watch television in

English.

NuvoTV currently has 45-50 advertisers, Geller says, and the

goal will be to increase that total in this upfront. For the first time, NuvoTV

is holding its upfront presentation the same week as the English-language

broadcast networks and Univision and Telemundo.

Geller says Jennifer Lopez established a relationship with

the network "because she understands the audience we reach and is passionate

about us connecting to it. Our network has a lower awareness so J-Lo gives us a

megaphone."

With more than $1 trillion in spending power annually, the

Hispanic marketplace and Hispanic media continues to get more and more focus by

marketers.

"Fifteen years ago, 85% of our ad dollars came

from Hispanic media agencies," Maney says. "Today, the general market media agencies

all have their own multicultural units and now 85% of our ad dollars comes from

them."