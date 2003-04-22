HGTV taps Iwata
Home & Garden Television has tapped Mary Ellen Iwata for the new post of vice president of development.
She will head up all program development and will be charged with finding new
series to help the network build on its recent ratings successes.
HGTV president Burton Jablin cited her production contacts as a key asset in
the hire.
Iwata joins HGTV from The Learning Channel, where she was VP of development and
special projects.
