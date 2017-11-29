HGTV’s ‘Fixer Upper’ Gets TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top 5 TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Nov. 26).

Promos for HGTV’s Fixer Upper racked up 222.2 million TV ad impressions, rising from No. 3 last time to top our chart this time. Notably, Fixer Upper scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (133) in our top 5, getting 33% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Floribama Shore — a reality show in the spirit of Jersey Shore — debuts in our ranking at No. 2 with a special message from MTV: “Now say hello to the next shore thing.”

Fox, the only traditional broadcast network to make our top 5 this week, does so twice, taking the No. 3 spot with a plug for its new procedural drama about first responders, 9-1-1, and No. 4 for College Football.

Closing out our ranking: Investigation Investigation Discovery with Scott Peterson: An American Murder Mystery.





1) Fixer Upper, HGTV

Impressions: 222,221,685

AttentionScore: 91.66

AttentionIndex: 133 (33% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp.Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-networkValue: $1,085,204

Out-of-networkEst. Spend: $223,622

2) Floribama Shore, MTV

Impressions: 221,313,007

AttentionScore: 79.28

AttentionIndex: 60 (40% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp.Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-networkValue: $1,449,280

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $728,353

3) 9-1-1, FOX

Impressions: 211,283,604

AttentionScore: 86.18

AttentionIndex: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $4,502,602

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $299,870

4) College Football, FOX

Impressions: 203,535,071

Attention Score: 80.68

Attention Index: 64 (36% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,860,320

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $580,281

5) Scott Peterson: An American Murder Mystery, Investigation Discovery

Impressions: 169,706,584

Attention Score: 90.99

Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $597,832

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $97,985

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).