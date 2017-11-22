ABC’s ‘2017 American Music Awards’ Gets TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top 5 TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Nov. 19).



Promos for the 2017 American Music Awards on ABC racked up 253.6 million TV ad impressions, topping our chart. All those promos helped bring the 45th annual installment of the show an audience on par with the 2016 edition in terms of the 18-49 demo and up a bit overall.



Related: How the 2017 American Music Awards Audience Changed (Dramatically) This Year



The rest of our ranking is evenly divided between cable nets and broadcasters. TBS plugs its dark comedy Search Party at No. 2 while HGTV promotes the new season of its enduring hit Fixer Upper with a Christmas-themed spot at No. 3. Notably, Fixer Upper scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (135) in our top 5, getting 35% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).



Closing out our ranking: Fox, with a plug for its new procedural drama about first responders, 9-1-1, at No. 4 and NBC with Thursday Night Football at No. 5.

1) 2017 American Music Awards, ABC

Impressions: 253,559,667

AttentionScore: 84.22

AttentionIndex: 53 (47% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp.Types: National 84%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $4,172,225

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $371,458

2) Search Party, TBS

Impressions: 173,704,564

AttentionScore: 93.38

AttentionIndex: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp.Types: National 93%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-networkValue: $1,545,394

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $440,244

3) Fixer Upper, HGTV

Impressions: 172,315,576

AttentionScore: 94.59

AttentionIndex: 135 (35% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp.Types: National 89%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-networkValue: $745,957

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $269,470

4) 9-1-1, FOX

Impressions: 151,178,595

Attention Score: 88.52

AttentionIndex: 73 (27% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp.Types: National 91%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-networkValue: $2,451,765

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $291,047

5) Thursday Night Football, NBC

Impressions: 136,478,207

AttentionScore: 89.28

AttentionIndex: 78 (22% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,245,883

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $895,095

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

AttentionScore - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

AttentionIndex - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp.Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).