HGTV’s ‘Fixer Upper’ Again Gets TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top 5 TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Dec. 3).

Promos for HGTV’s Fixer Upper racked up 230 million TV ad impressions, topping our chart for the second week in a row. And once again, Fixer Upper scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (122) in our ranking, getting 22% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Fox takes the No. 2 spot for its new procedural drama about first responders, 9-1-1, plus the No. 3 spot for The Four: Battle for Stardom, a new singing competition coming in January. Thanks to NBC grabbing the No. 4 spot for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, traditional broadcasters have the edge in our top 5.

Closing out our ranking: History with its new historical fiction drama Knightfall.

1) Fixer Upper, HGTV

Impressions: 230,131,058

AttentionScore: 89.77

AttentionIndex: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp.Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-networkValue: $996,536

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $363,308

2) 9-1-1, FOX

Impressions: 198,521,761

AttentionScore: 84.52

AttentionIndex: 84 (16% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $3,392,235

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) The Four: Battle for Stardom, FOX

Impressions: 188,329,621

AttentionScore: 85.62

AttentionIndex: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,237,874

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $476,477

4) 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, NBC

Impressions: 188,221,197

AttentionScore: 78.83

AttentionIndex: 62 (38% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $4,116,692

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $263,386

5) Knightfall, History Channel

Impressions: 158,198,256

AttentionScore: 86.05

AttentionIndex: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 4%

In-network Value: $1,289,116

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $712,463

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).