HGTV Gives ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Feb. 23).

On the strength of 269.9 million TV ad impressions, HGTV’s promo for its Extreme Makeover: Home Edition reboot tops our chart. The network also grabs fifth place to hype Flipping 101.

ABC’s For Life promo takes second place, while Discovery and NBC grab third and fourth to promote, respectively, Naked and Afraid and The Voice.

Notably, the Flipping 101 spot earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (155) in our ranking, getting 55% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).