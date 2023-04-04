Here We Go Again? Frontier Communications Drops Newsmax

Frontier Communications has become the latest pay TV operator to drop/lose carriage of far right channel Newsmax.

"Our contract with Newsmax TV expired and we made the business decision not to renew our agreement," Frontier said in a statement on its website.

The telecom, which reported 306,000 remaining TV/video customers at the end of 2022, also said that it has stopped carrying Fuse Media channels Fuse and FM.

"Since we began renewals last year, 99% of our operators have renewed, representing about 98% of our subscribers. Frontier’s decision was clearly political, because they will lose far more money in cancellations and lost business without Newsmax," reads a Newsmax statement.

The channel's comments jibe with rhetoric used in a much higher-profile two-month carriage dispute with DirecTV, which was just resolved two weeks ago.

Just as DirecTV did last year, Norwalk, Connecticut-based Frontier, a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq, also recently dropped carriage of another far right channel (opens in new tab), One America News.

In its dispute with DirecTV, Newsmax was able to tap into the outrage of House Republicans, many of whom called for investigations of the satellite TV company over alleged political bias and the "silencing of conservative voices."

Newsmax also flooded its on-air and digital news channels with negative DirecTV press.

In the end, the satellite TV company remained resolute. And Newsmax returned to DirecTV's program guide, but without securing its core demand, sources close to the negotiation told Next TV -- an actual carriage fee instead of the incumbent advertising revenue share agreement.

Given that Frontier's pay TV heft doesn't come close to DirecTV's 13.1 million subscribers, don't expect this latest garden-variety carriage dispute to rise to a similar level of prominence and acrimony.