Here they come

Columbia TriStar Television Distribution's hour syndicated block Screen Gems Network is launching two new versions of classic programs The Monkees and The Partridge Family, replacing Bewitched and I Dream of Jeannie. Screen Gems, which debuted in September 1999, is currently cleared in 90% of the country. Monkees and Partridge Family episodes will run through the end of August.