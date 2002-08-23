Here come the judges
Paramount has a lock on the court block on WNBC(TV) New York, which has
renewed its court shows Judge Judy -- queen of the gavel -- and Judge
Joe Brown through 2006. They currently air at 3-5 p.m. on the station.
Brown, which had aired on WNYW(TV) there -- had a solid first few days on the
station, while powerful Judy remains the anchor on that and other
outlets.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.