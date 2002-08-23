Here come the judges

Paramount has a lock on the court block on WNBC(TV) New York, which has

renewed its court shows Judge Judy -- queen of the gavel -- and Judge

Joe Brown through 2006. They currently air at 3-5 p.m. on the station.

Brown, which had aired on WNYW(TV) there -- had a solid first few days on the

station, while powerful Judy remains the anchor on that and other

outlets.