Hearst, DirecTV Reach Retrans Agreement

DirecTV said it has reached a retransmission consent agreement with Hearst Television, ending a two-day service disruption.

About 34 Hearst stations in 26 markets went dark to DirecTV and AT&T TV Now customers on Jan. 3. The deal comes as the NFL Wild Card game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles is scheduled to air at 4:40 p.m. (ET) on the NBC broadcast network. Several of the Hearst stations involved in the disruption are NBC affiliates.

In a joint statement, AT&T and Hearst said they "regret any inconvenience to their customers and viewers and thank them for their patience." Terms of the multi-year agreement were no disclosed.

The markets involved in the dispute were: Albuquerque-Santa Fe NM; Baltimore; Birmingham AL; Boston; Burlington VT; Cincinnati; Des Moines-Ames IA; Fort Smith AR; Greensboro-Winston-Salem NC; Greenville-Spartanburg SC-Asheville NC; Harrisburg-Lancaster PA; Jackson MS; Kansas City MO; Louisville KY; Milwaukee; Monterey-Salinas CA; New Orleans; Oklahoma City; Omaha NE; Orlando-Daytona FL; Pittsburgh; Portland-Auburn ME; Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto CA; Savannah GA; Tampa-St. Petersburg FL; and West Palm Beach-Fort Pierce FL.