HealthiNation Partners With Consumer Health Sites

HealthiNation, an emerging health education video network, has announced a syndicated broadband  partnership with several sites including Nubella.com and QualityHealth.com to provide on-demand health videos to consumers.

With the video HealthiNation will provide to the sites, visitors can learn about particular conditions and diseases, take a CSI-inspired 3D tour of the body and watch human interest stories.