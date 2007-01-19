HealthiNation Partners With Consumer Health Sites
HealthiNation, an emerging health education video network, has announced a syndicated broadband partnership with several sites including Nubella.com and QualityHealth.com to provide on-demand health videos to consumers.
With the video HealthiNation will provide to the sites, visitors can learn about particular conditions and diseases, take a CSI-inspired 3D tour of the body and watch human interest stories.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.