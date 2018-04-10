HDR and Its Impact on Workflow
By Phil Kurz
This paper discusses the various High Dynamic Range formats in use today and how producers can integrate HDR into the production and distribution of their programming regardless of whether some, all, or none of their production equipment is HDR-ready. The sidebars within this paper discuss various HDR products as well as production companies that have already deployed High Dynamic Range.
