HBO Welcomes Davidson Back
HBO has brought Steve Davidson back to the company to be executive vice president of affiliate sales.
Davidson exited HBO in 2002 to co-found the sports consulting firm Sports Media Group, although he remained a consultant during that time. His most recent full-time position at HBO was as senior VP and general manager of affiliate operations.
Davidson first joined the premium cable service in 1979.
