Streaming Services Make Big Splash Among TCA Awards Nominations
By R. Thomas Umstead published
ABC’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ draws most show nominations
Netflix led a streaming service-heavy lineup of TCA Awards nominees announced Thursday by the Television Critics Association.
Netflix led all distributors with 13 nominations, followed by HBO with 12 nominations and Apple TV Plus with 10 nods. HBO Max pulled in nine nominations, followed by Hulu with eight nods and Showtime with six, according to the TCA, which is made up of more than 200 professional journalists covering television.
ABC’s freshman comedy series Abbott Elementary drew five nominations to lead all shows, with AMC's Better Call Saul, Apple TV Plus' Severance and Showtime's Yellowjackets garnering four nominations each.
Abbott Elementary is one of five freshman series vying for top honors in the Program of The Year category, which also includes Severance, Yellowjackets, Netflix’s Squid Game and HBO’s The White Lotus. Veteran shows Better Call Saul, Hacks (HBO Max) and Succession (HBO) will also compete in the category.
“The 2022 TCA Awards are an exciting landmark for the organization and its members, as it will be the first time in three years that we are finally able to celebrate together in person,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon in a statement. “It’s fitting, then, that we should ring in this long-awaited occasion with one of the most competitive, talented, and star-heavy nominee rosters in recent memory. This lineup is a testament to how diverse and innovative the modern television landscape has become. We cannot wait to see who will rise above the rest when the winners are revealed at the 38TH Annual TCA Awards on August 6.”
The list of TCA Awards nominations are as follows:
NDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” – Netflix
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” – Hulu
Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” – Showtime
Mandy Moore, “This Is Us” – NBC
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” – AMC
Margaret Qualley, “Maid” – Netflix
Adam Scott, “Severance” – Apple TV Plus
Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” – Hulu
Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC
Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere” – HBO
Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO
Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” – Hulu
Jean Smart, “Hacks” – HBO Max (2021 Winner in Category)
Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV Plus
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
“The Beatles: Get Back” – Disney Plus
“Benjamin Franklin” – PBS
“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)
“George Carlin's American Dream” – HBO
“How To with John Wilson” – HBO
“Prehistoric Planet” – Apple TV Plus
“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)
“The Tinder Swindler” – Netflix
“We Need To Talk About Cosby” – Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
“The Amazing Race” – CBS (2011 Winner in Category)
“Cheer” – Netflix (2020 Winner in Category)
“Finding Magic Mike” – HBO Max
“Legendary” – HBO Max
“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” – Bravo
“Real World Homecoming: New Orleans” – Paramount Plus
“Take Out with Lisa Ling” – HBO Max
“Top Chef: Houston” – Bravo
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
“Ada Twist, Scientist” – Netflix
“The Baby-Sitters Club” – Netflix (2021 Winner in Category)
“El Deafo” – Apple TV Plus
“Mira, Royal Detective” – Disney Junior
“Octonauts: Above & Beyond” – Netflix
“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids
“Ridley Jones” – Netflix
“Sesame Street” – HBO Max
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
“Abbott Elementary” – ABC
“Ghosts” – CBS
“Only Murders in the Building” – Hulu
“Pachinko” – Apple TV+
“Reservation Dogs” – FX
“Severance” – Apple TV Plus
“The White Lotus” – HBO
“Yellowjackets” – Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS
“Dopesick” – Hulu
“The Dropout” – Hulu
“The Girl From Plainville” – Hulu
“Maid” – Netflix
“Midnight Mass” – Netflix
“The Staircase” – HBO Max
“Station Eleven” – HBO Max
“Under the Banner of Heaven” – FX
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
“Better Call Saul” – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)
“The Good Fight” – Paramount Plus
“Pachinko” – Apple TV Plus
“Severance” – Apple TV Plus
“Squid Game” – Netflix
“Succession” – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)
“This Is Us” – NBC
“Yellowjackets” – Showtime
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
“Abbott Elementary” – ABC
“Atlanta” – FX (2017 Winner in Category)
“Barry” – HBO
“Ghosts” – CBS
“Hacks” – HBO Max
“Only Murders In The Building” – Hulu
“Reservation Dogs” – FX
“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+ (2021 Winner in Category)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH
“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock
“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)
“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)
“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS
“Saturday Night Live” – NBC
“Ziwe” – Showtime
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
“Abbott Elementary” – ABC
“Better Call Saul” – AMC
“Hacks” – HBO Max
“Severance” – Apple TV Plus
“Squid Game” – Netflix
“Succession” – HBO
“The White Lotus” – HBO
“Yellowjackets” – Showtime
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
