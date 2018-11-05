HBO Orders Season Three of ‘Divorce’

HBO has ordered a third season of the Sharon Horgan comedy Divorce. Sarah Jessica Parker stars and is an executive producer as well. HBO is on board for six episodes. Production starts early in 2019.

Parker plays a woman involved in a nasty divorce. Thomas Haden Church plays her ex.

Horgan, Parker, Jenny Bicks, Alison Benson and Aaron Kaplan are the executive producers of Divorce. Liz Tuccillo joins as exec producer, too, and will be showrunner.

Also in the cast are Molly Shannon, Talia Balsam, Tracy Letts, Sterling Jerins and Charlie Kilgore.

Horgan also created Amazon comedy Catastrophe, and stars in that alongside her co-creator, Rob Delaney.