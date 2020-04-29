HBO Max to Launch on Google, Android Devices

WarnerMedia said it made a deal with Google to make HBO Max available on Google and Android devices when the new streaming service launches on May 27.

HBO Max made a similar deal with Apple earlier this week.

The Google deal covers Android phones and tablets, Android TV devices and Chromebooks. HBO Max subscribers will also be able to stream via Chromecast devices.

Current HBO Now subscribers on Google Play will be able to access the HBO Max app at no additional charge. New HBO Max customers will be able to subscribe directly in the app.

“The availability of HBO Max across Android, Android TV, Chromebook and Google Chromecast devices and on Google Play adds to our growing list of distribution options that will be offered to customers at launch,” said Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution. “We’re pleased to make HBO Max available to the significant base of customers who access content across Google’s platforms and devices.”