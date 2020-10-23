HBO Max, Sling TV not Available on PlayStation 5?

HBO Max and Sling TV are notable omissions from a list of streaming apps published by Sony as being supported on its upcoming PlayStation 5 gaming console, which hits the market Nov. 12.

A Sony blog post published Thursday said Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, Spotify, Twitch, and YouTube would be available when the PS5 launches.

Sony also published an image of the device’s remote, which has dedicated buttons for Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus and Spotify.

Notably omitted from the Sony announcement were AT&T/WarnerMedia’s HBO Max and Dish Network’s Sling TV, both of which are supported by the incumbent PS4 gaming platform.

Somewhat strangely, The Verge quoted AT&T reps as saying that their niche SVOD service, Crunchyroll, will be available on the PlayStation app store for PS5.

A distribution impasse would only add to problems for HBO Max, which hasn’t been able to come to terms with the top connected TV device platforms, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

AT&T said during its third-quarter earnings call this week that HBO Max is up to 28.7 million subscribers.

PlayStation 5 debuts the same week as rival Microsoft debuts its Xbox X and S series products.

The last refresh of the two biggest video game consoles occurred in the fourth quarter of 2014.

Like the new Xbox, PlayStation 5’s principal video streaming upgrades come in the form of screen resolution, with the device supporting 4K.

And similarly, there will be a big upgrade in terms of computer horsepower, starting with an AMX Ryzen Zen 2 CPU, and AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine, 16 gigs of RAM and an 825GB solid-state hard drive.

The device includes an HD camera and a separately available remote for video streaming ($29.99)