HBO Max Sets 20% Discount Across Tiers

Already growing at a rate exceeding its own guidance, HBO Max is juicing its subscriber base a little more with an aggressive 20% off promotion across both ad-supported and premium tiers.

From now until Jan. 25, streaming service shoppers can get the partially ad-supported HBO Max, regularly $9.99 a month, for $7.99 monthly for the next year. The original no-commercials $14.99-a-month iteration, meanwhile, can be had for $11.99 a month for the next 12 months.

Both deals can be found on this landing page.

HBO finished 2021 with 73.8 million subscribers worldwide across its linear and IP-based distribution packaging, a number that exceeded parent company WarnerMedia's guidance of between 70 million - 73 million.

As AT&T spins off WarnerMedia into a new joint venture with Discovery, it's less clear as to how much of the U.S. subscription base has converted from linear HBO to IP-based HBO Max. Midway through 2021, WarnerMedia said 12.1 million HBO customers were using the SVOD iteration of the service. But the conglomerate has mainly only released aggregate global customer figures since that time.