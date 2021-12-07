HBO Max Reups ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ for Sophomore Campaign

HBO Max has greenlit a new season for its freshman series The Sex Lives of College Girls.

The series, which follows the lives of four freshman college roommates as they explore their new, free lives on campus, will end its 10-episode first season Dec. 9 on the streaming service. The series stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

The Sex Lives of College Girls is executive produced by Mindy Kaling, Howard Klein and Justin Noble.

“Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble have created and written a show that is full of heart, female friendships, and awkward naked parties” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max in a statement. “We are delighted that this comic, honest portrayal of the college condition has resonated for everyone, whether they had sex in college or not. We can’t wait to see where these uniquely complex yet relatable characters will go next.” ■