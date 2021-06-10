HBO Max Renews ‘Starstruck’

HBO Max Thursday announced a second season of its romantic comedy Starstruck on the same day as the show's premiere on the streaming service.

The series stars Rose Matafeo as a millennial living in East London juggling two dead end jobs and navigating through a relationship with a famous film star, played by Nikesh Patel. The series also stars Minnie Driver and Russell Tovey.

HBO Max will stream all six episodes of Starstruck beginning today (Jun 10).

“Rose is an exciting talent whose international stardom is on the rise,’ said Jeniffer Kim, Senior Vice President of International Originals at HBO Max in a statement. “Working with Rose and the team at Avalon has been amazing and so we had to keep it going. We can’t wait for audiences to see this hilarious and quirky love story.”

Starstruck is executive produced by Matafeo, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett and Toby Welch.