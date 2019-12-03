HBO Max Lines Up 1-Hour Comedy Specials

HBO Max, the upcoming streaming service from AT&T, said it greenlit four standup comedy specials, two featuring talent from the Turner cable channels.

Tracy Morgan of The Last O.G. and John Early of Search Party, two TBS shows, headline two of the specials.The others feature rising stars Rose Matafeo and Ahir Shah.

“We are incredibly proud to showcase this expansive range of comedic talent on HBO Max,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive VP of original programming, comedy and animation, HBO Max. “From legends to newcomers, this impressive slate of specials will complement the library of premium stand-up specials that HBO has become known for.”

HBO Max previously announced a partnership with Conan O’Brien and Team Coco to create specials. O’Brien will host two specials and curate three others. HBO Max also purchase the rights to a special featuring comedian James Veitch produced by Team Coco.