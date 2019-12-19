WarnerMedia Hires Former Disney Communications Exec Jori Arancio

Veteran Walt Disney Company communications executive Jori Arancio has joined WarnerMedia as executive VP of Communications for HBO Max, TNT, TBS and truTV, the company said Thursday.

Jori Arancio joins WarnerMedia as executive VP of Communications for HBO Max, TNT, TBS and truTV (Image credit: WarnerMedia)

In her new role, Arancio will be the communications point for the entertainment units under Kevin Reilly, chief content officer HBO Max & president TNT, TBS & truTV. Arancio will report to Kevin Brockman, executive VP, global communications for WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer, said the company.

Arancio worked at Disney for 21 years, most recently serving as senior VP of communications for ABC Entertainment and ABC Studios, where she was responsible for all strategic corporate communication efforts, consumer press campaigns, awards outreach and talent relations for the two business units.

“From the moment I met Jori, I knew she had the unique mix of strategic focus and personal flair that makes her uniquely qualified to lead our communications and successfully collaborate with our executives and creative talent across our portfolio of media networks, while simultaneously nurturing the critical launch and growth of HBO Max," said Reilly in a statement. "Jori will make a great addition to the senior team.” Added Brockman: “I had the unique pleasure of not only working with Jori for 21 years while we were both at Disney, but also promoting her into a variety of jobs where she never failed to impress. She is one of the most strategic, thoughtful, and progressive communication executives in the business, and I’m thrilled that she’ll now bring her expertise to bear on behalf of our new streaming service and cable networks. It’s great to be working with her again.”