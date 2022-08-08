HBO Max Customers Most Satisfied Among Partially Ad-Supported SVOD Users

Around 92% of those who use HBO Max's partially ad-supported iteration are happy with the service, compared to 95% who pay an additional $5 a month not to see any ads.

According to data published by Whip Media based on a survey of 2,500 U.S. consumers conducted earlier this summer, only 64% of users for Discovery Plus $4.99 with-commercials tier are satisfied vs. 70% for the $6.99-a-month no-ad iteration.

Will this overall higher customer satisfaction figure for Max factor into parent company Warner Bros. Discovery's decisions on which platform gets what as HBO Max and Discovery Plus are combined?

Anyway, back to task at hand. Among users of ad-supported SVOD tiers, an industry-best 38% of HBO Max users indicated some level of annoyance with the commercials, with 11% feeling strongly about it.

On the other end of the spectrum, 67% of Hulu Basic users said they were annoyed by the ads, 26% of them "very annoyed."

Finally, the Whip's wicked smaat research team as Netflix users how likely they are to switch to the company's cheaper ad-supported tier when it debuts next year. The answer: Not that likely.