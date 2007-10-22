Hazlett to Get the Scoop! on MSNBC.com
Courtney Hazlett, who has been a senior reporter at OK! magazine, is joining MSNBC.com as a writer for pop-culture column Scoop!.
She will continue to be an on-air commentator for Morning Joe on MSNBC and Today on co-owned NBC.
Hazlett is a former reporter for The Smoking Gun and People magazine.
