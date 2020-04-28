Haystack TV Makes Content Deal with Hubbard Broadcasting

Ad-supported streaming service Haystack TV signed a multi-year agreement with Hubbard Broadcasting to bring more local news content to Haystack users.

With the addition of Hubbard’s stations in Minnesota, New Mexico and upstate New York, Haystack now provides news from more than 300 local broadcasters and national and international news operations.

“Haystack TV is very pleased to add Hubbard’s high-quality local network affiliates to its growing roster of local TV news content providers,” said Haystack TV CEO and co-founder Daniel Barreto. “Usage and engagement is surging in these difficult times, where hyper-relevant news is vital, and the agreement with Hubbard opens new markets and strengthens our local content portfolio.”

Haystack now offers local news from 90% of U.S. markets. Before signing Hubbard, the AVOD services had made content deals with station groups including ABC Owned TV Stations, CBS Television Stations, Cox Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television, Meredith Corp. and E.W. Scripps.

“New platforms, such as Haystack TV, are extending the reach of our TV properties and offering new revenue streams for the quality broadcast journalism found on our Hubbard local network TV affiliates,” said Kurt Christopher, general manager of digital, Hubbard Broadcast Television Group. “Haystack TV helps extend the reach of our brands and bring new utility to the award-winning work of our local TV news broadcasters in Minnesota, New Mexico and New York.”

Hubbard’s stations are in Minneapolis, Duluth and Rochester, Minn., Albuquerque, N.M., and Rochester, N.Y.

Haystack gets national news content from outlets including ABC News, the AP, Bloomberg, CBS News, Cheddar, Euronews and Newsy.