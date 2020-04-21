Haystack TV Launches Tools For Tracking COVID-19 Data

Ad-supported streaming service Haystack TV introduced technology that will provide interactive access to local information and about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Haystack, which in January launched a dedicated Coronavirus streaming news channel, launched an interactive COVID-19 tracker map that locates news about the spread of the virus from hundreds of local TV stations, allowing users to see how the pandemic is affecting communities across the country.

It also introduced a widget that gives users dynamic access to daily state-by-state and nationwide data on confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths. The widget is personalized based on location or selected market.

The widget is available via Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, Hisense, LG, Samsung and Vizio smart TV platforms.

“We are facing the biggest public health crisis in our lifetime. Haystack TV is dedicated to making it easy to find updated information and improve accessibility to the breadth of our local TV news content,” said Haystack TV CEO and co-founder Daniel Barreto. “Now more than ever local news is critical and these features bring our users closer to the latest data and coverage from across the country.”