HasbroStudios Expands International Sales Team
In the run-up to MIPCOM, Hasbro Studios, the Los
Angeles-based production and distribution division of Hasbro, Inc., is
expanding its international distribution efforts with the appointment of content
sales veteran Nina Scales as senior sales director.
Scales will be based out of the company's London office and
report to Finn Arnesen, Hasbro Studios' senior VP of international distribution
and development.
"We are delighted to welcome Nina to our growing
international team," Arnesen said in a statement. "She has an impressive background
in content sales and her appointment continues our strategy to grow our
international distribution across kids and family entertainment, animation,
live-action and game show formats. Sales
of Hasbro Studios' content continue to go spectacularly and, with new titles
arriving and Nina onboard, we are anticipating a very busy and successful
MIPCOM."
With more than 10 years experience in content sales, Scales
joins Hasbro Studios from the international distribution arm of Tinopolis-owned
producer Sunset+Vine where, as head of sales and marketing, she led sales and
branded content solutions across more than 2,000 hours of programming.
Previously, she served as sales manager at Television
Corporation International and production manager at Imagicians Television.
