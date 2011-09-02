HasbroStudios Expands International Sales Team

In the run-up to MIPCOM, Hasbro Studios, the Los

Angeles-based production and distribution division of Hasbro, Inc., is

expanding its international distribution efforts with the appointment of content

sales veteran Nina Scales as senior sales director.

Scales will be based out of the company's London office and

report to Finn Arnesen, Hasbro Studios' senior VP of international distribution

and development.

"We are delighted to welcome Nina to our growing

international team," Arnesen said in a statement. "She has an impressive background

in content sales and her appointment continues our strategy to grow our

international distribution across kids and family entertainment, animation,

live-action and game show formats. Sales

of Hasbro Studios' content continue to go spectacularly and, with new titles

arriving and Nina onboard, we are anticipating a very busy and successful

MIPCOM."

With more than 10 years experience in content sales, Scales

joins Hasbro Studios from the international distribution arm of Tinopolis-owned

producer Sunset+Vine where, as head of sales and marketing, she led sales and

branded content solutions across more than 2,000 hours of programming.

Previously, she served as sales manager at Television

Corporation International and production manager at Imagicians Television.