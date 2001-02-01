Harris named EVP at PBS
Judy Harris has been named executive vice president of PBS Businesses, PBS President Pat Mitchell said on Thursday. Harris will oversee development for all of PBS' lines of business, including PBS Interactive, PBS Video, and licensing and marketing. Harris is a senior vice president at Discovery Communications, in charge of consumer and educational products. She starts at PBS on March 1.
- Paige Albiniak
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.