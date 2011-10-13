Harris Expands Dubai Operations

Harris Corporation has expanded its broadcast operations in Dubai Media City, United Arab Emirates, and has set up a new regional headquarters office to support its growing business in the Middle East and South Asia region.

The new regional headquarter was opened on Oct. 12 and is one of three Harris operations in the region.

"Harris first established its Middle East Broadcast operations in Dubai in 2006, and has seen its annual business grow exponentially across the region," said Harris Morris, president, Harris Broadcast Communications in a statement. "Expanding our presence enables us to develop closer relationships with customers and engineering teams, ensuring faster local service and support and helping customers optimize their successes."

As part of its growing business in region, Harris recently was awarded several new contracts. These include work with Turkmenistan TV, the state broadcaster in Turkmenistan; Sky News Arabia, the new 24-hour Arabic language news channel; and a deal with STV Orissa, a new regional news network channel in northern India.