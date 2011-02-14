Harris Acquires Spot Runner's Malibu Media Platform

Harris Corporation has acquired the Malibu Media Platform from Spot Runner, Inc. Over the next few months, Harris plans to use the Malibu online media exchange to strengthen its software and systems for managing and selling broadcast air time.

"Adding Malibu complements Harris' media software solutions for managing media and advertising," said Harris Morris, president, of Harris Broadcast Communications in a statement. "We are continually exploring ways to enhance how advertisers and media companies interact. We are excited about the many ways the Malibu technologies can be used across our broad and unique product portfolio. We believe the longer term benefits it will bring to our clients to be substantial."

The Malibu Media platform is an online media exchange that simplifies the business of buying and selling TV advertising. The platform is designed so that cable networks, cable providers, satellite providers and stations can to reach more buyers, sell more inventory and provide information to buyers across the life of a campaign. For agencies and advertisers, the system provides opportunities to find inventory faster and more efficiently.

Harris also expects that the Malibu platform will help them improve their advanced advertising offering for VOD and interactive advertising.