Happy Birthday, Mr. President
Beginning Friday, Sept. 25, CNN Newsource has a package of material on former President Jimmy Carter’s 79th birthday for any of its TV-station or cable affiliates planning stories.
Carter's birthday is Oct. 1, and the clips include his days as Georgia governor, his swearing-in, his Camp David accords and his globe-trotting, house-building, peacemaking post-presidency.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.