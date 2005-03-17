Hallmark Names Marketing Exec
Anthony White, former senior vice president of media-management company Initiative, has joined Hallmark Channel as VP, marketing, based in Los Angeles.
He will be responsible for all marketing activities for affiliate marketing, consumer marketing, and media planning for the channel, which reaches 68 million cable and satellite subs.
