Hallmark Movies Now Gains Support on Vizio SmartCast

It's a little late for Hallmark's always huge "Movies & Mistletoe" holiday movie onslaught, but starting Thursday, 16.5 million Vizio SmartCast users will have access to the Hallmark Movies Now app.

The SmartCast TVOS is a key piece of device support for Hallmark's $4.99 subscription service, which is also supported by Samsung and LG operating systems, and most other significant connected TV device ecosystems (you can see the service's device support list here (opens in new tab)).

Also read: Vizio: Only 7% of Viewership on Its Smart TVs Comes Via Third-Party Streaming Devices

Hallmark wants everyone to know that, while the deal with the Irvine, Calif.-based smart TV maker didn't come in time for its most profitable programming event of the year, wedding season is coming up in January with a film slate that includes The Wedding Veil, The Wedding Veil Unveiled, and The Wedding Veil Legacy, as well as The Perfect Pairing, and Girlfriendship.

“We’re proud to make our signature, in-demand brand of original content available to VIZIO Smart TV customers,” said Lauri McGarrigan, senior VP of business development, content distribution for Hallmark Media. “The Hallmark Movies Now platform provides hundreds of hours of feel-good Hallmark content, with new, curated offerings each month that VIZIO Smart TV owners are sure to enjoy.”