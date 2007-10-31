Hallmark Channel Names White Senior VP of Marketing
Anthony White, vice president of marketing for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel, was named senior VP, marketing.
Based in Los Angeles, he is responsible for developing marketing strategies and partnerships for consumer marketing, affiliate marketing, and media planning.
White's resume includes stints at NBC and media agency Initiative.
