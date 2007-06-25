Hallmark Channel Names Research Exec
Randi Felton, research manager for Turner Broadcasting, has joined Hallmark Channel as senior director, ad sales research, based in New York.
She will oversee research to support the national ad sales team.
Felton's resume also includes stints with MTV, CBS Cable and Raycom Sports.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.