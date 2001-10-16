Hallmark adds Charter subs
Hallmark Channel is continuing its distribution march, adding 1.4 million new
subscribers on Charter Communications Inc.
The new subscribers, which fall in Charter's Eastern division, push Hallmark
past the 40 million-household mark.
Charter's Eastern division includes Alabama, Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky,
Louisiana, Massachusetts and Tennessee.
