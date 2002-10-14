Trending

Hale says hello to WFSB

By

Elden Hale has been named new vice president and general manager at Meredith
Corp.'s WFSB-TV Hartford, Conn.

Hale has been running Hale Digital Strategies, and he is a past CEO of The New
York Times Co.'s eight-station broadcast group.

He replaces Al Bova, who left the station last month.