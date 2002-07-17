Hack : CBS' Philly stake
Hack writer and creator David Koepp said filming his new cop-turned-taxi
driver crimefighter series in Philadelphia was worth the additional expense of
a location shoot.
"We all liked how it felt in Philadelphia," Koepp told TV critics in Los
Angeles. "Too many shows are set in New York right now."
It also helps that it is the home of star David Morse, who returns to series
television in the lead role in the CBS series.
Morse's character -- an ex-cop who has been expelled from the force for
stealing money from a crime scene -- is forced to drive a cab to make a living and
ponder the point of his life.
The resulting character is dark and not always so likeable, but, Koepp said:
"I like characters where you aren't sure whether you like him or not, just as
long as he is interesting."
Morse, who starred in hospital drama St. Elsewhere, said he didn't
like being so closely identified with one character.
But Morse found his Hack role complex enough to remain interesting
should the series run for several years.
Morse also wanted work that would keep him at home and close to his family.
Hack will air Friday at 9 p.m. on CBS.
