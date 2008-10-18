Guide to Hispanic TV Networks
Antena 3
Owner: Grupo Planeta
U.S. launch date: 1996
Headquarters: Madrid, Spain
URL:www.antena3.es
U.S. subscribers: 300,000
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: General entertainment
AyM Sports
Owner: Digital Films & Video S.A de C.V.
U.S. launch date: September 2006
Headquarters: Mexico City
URL:www.alternatv.com.mx
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: For affiliate sales: Mark Henderson, mark@castaliacom.com and Maricela Hernández Díaz, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com; for ad sales: Alejandro Peñafiel, alejandro.penafiel@satmex.com
Programming: 100% Mexican sports events, sports news
Azteca América
Owner: TV Azteca S.A. de C.V.
U.S. launch date: 2001
Headquarters: Los Angeles
URL:www.aztecaamerica.com
U.S. Reach: 89% of U.S. Hispanics, operating in 64 markets nationwide
Contact: Bob Turner, president of network sales, (212) 896-8116, bturner@aztecaamerica.com
Programming: Entertainment shows, sports, news
Bandamax
Owner: TuTv, a joint venture between Univision and Televisa
U.S. launch date: May 2003
Headquarters: Los Angeles
URL: www.esmas.com/bandamax/
Contact: Chris Fager, president, (310) 348-3379
Programming: Mexican regional music and lifestyle
Barca TV
Owner: Schramm Sports & Entertainment
U.S. launch date: December 2006
Headquarters: New York
U.S. subscribers: 20 million.
Contact: Joseph Schramm, president, (212) 983-0219, jschramm@schrammnyc.com
Programming: Soccer matches, news, sports highlights and exclusive content about soccer team FC Barcelona
Boomerang (SAP)
Owner: Turner Broadcasting System
U.S. launch date: April 1, 2000
Headquarters: Atlanta
URL: www.cartoonnetwork.com/boomerang
U.S. subscribers: 18 million
Contact: Michelle Lavender, Turner Network Sales, (404) 827-5335
Programming: Classic cartoons
Cable Noticias
Owner: Global Media Telecomunicaciones
U.S. launch date: April 2008
URL: www.globalmedia1.tv/sitioconsolas/cablenoticias.php
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contact: Maria Gomez, VP affiliate sales, East Coast (951) 833-8577, mariagomez@olympusat.com; Ivette Mendez, VP, affiliate sales, West Coast and Midwest (303) 862-8533, ivette@olympusat.com; Colleen Glynn, senior VP, (631) 471-5846, colleen@olympusat.com
Programming: 24 hour news network, developed by Latinos for Latinos
Canal 24 Horas
Owner: Spanish government
U.S. launch date: 2000
Headquarters: Madrid, Spain
URL: www.rtve.es
U.S. subscribers: 180,000
Contact: Roger Huguet, Imagina USA (786) 866-4592, roger.huguet@imaginaus.com
Programming: News from Spanish network TVE
Canal 52 MX
Owner: MVS Television
U.S. launch date: 1999
Headquarters: Mexico City
U.S. subscribers: 5 million
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: General entertainment
Canal (á)
Owner: Pramer SCA
U.S. launch date: July 2003
Headquarters: Buenos Aires, Argentina
URL: www.canalaonline.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contact: Patricia Thompson, senior VP of affiliate sales and distribution, (54) 11-4778-5400
Programming: Covers film, music, arts, books and culture from Argentina.
Canal Sur
Owner: SUR
U.S. launch date: 1991
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.canalsur.com
U.S. subscribers: 2.2 million
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: News and entertainment from 15 Latin American countries
Canal UNO
Owner: Relad SA
U.S. launch date: 2005
Headquarters: Ecuador
URL: www.canal1tv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: Live soccer, news and entertainment from Ecuador
Caracol TV Internacional
Owner: Caracol Television
U.S. launch date: July 2003
Headquarters: Bogotá, Colombia
URL: www.caracoltvinternacional.com
U.S. subscribers: More than 1 million
Contacts: Loic Gosselin, Media Mundi, (786) 245-0572, (786) 246-6715, loic@mediamundi.com.br; Alejandro Bernal (571) 643-0430, abernal@caracoltv.com.co
Programming: News, entertainment and sports
Cartoon Network (SAP)
Owner: Turner Broadcasting System
U.S. launch date: Oct. 1, 1992
Headquarters: Atlanta
URL: www.cartoonnetwork.com
U.S. subscribers: 91 million
Contact: Michelle Lavender, Turner Network Sales, (404) 827-5335
Programming: Original and contemporary cartoons
Casa Club TV
Owner: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Liberty Global
U.S. launch date: June 2003
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.casaclubtv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contact: Melvin Perez, president, MGM Networks Latin America, (305) 648-5223, mperez@mgmlatino.com
Programming: Home and lifestyle
CB Tu Televisión Michoacán
Owner: Medio Entertainment
U.S. launch date: September 2004
Headquarters: Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico
URL: www.cbtelevision.com.mx
Owner: Medio Entertainment S.A. de C.V.
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: For affiliate sales: Mark Henderson, mark@castaliacom.com and Maricela Hernández Díaz, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com; for ad sales: Alejandro Peñafiel, alejandro.penafiel@satmex.com
Programming: News and general entertainment from state of Michoacán, Mexico
Centroamerica TV
Owner: Private investors
U.S. launch date: Sept. 15, 2004
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.centroamericatv.tv
U.S. subscribers: NA
Contact: Jesus Aranda, GM, (305) 418-2101, jesus.aranda@centro-americatv.tv
Programming: Central American news, soccer, family entertainment
Cine Latino
Owner: MVS Television
U.S. launch date: 1999
Headquarters: Mexico City
U.S. subscribers: 2.3 million
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: Contemporary Spanish-language films
Cine Mexicano
Owner: Cine Mexicano LLC
U.S. launch date: November 2004
Headquarters: Florida
URL: www.cinemexicano.tv
U.S. subscribers: 900,000
Contacts: Maria Gomez, VP affiliate sales, East Coast (951) 833-8577 mariagomez@olympusat.com; Ivette Mendez, VP affiliate sales, West Coast and Midwest, (303) 862-8533, ivette@olympusat.com; Colleen Glynn, senior VP, (631) 471-5846, colleen@olympusat.com
Programming: Contemporary Mexican movies, commercial-free.
Cine Nostalgia
Owner: Privately held
U.S. launch date: 2008
Headquarters: New York
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Carlos Vasallo, CEO, Cine Nostalgia, (646)-519-2452, carlos@latinvision.com
Programming: Movies from the golden era of Mexican cinema.
CNN en Español
Owner: Turner Broadcasting System
U.S. launch date: 1997
Headquarters: Atlanta
U.S. subscribers: 4.6 million
Contact: Robert Gordillo, (323) 965-3057
Programming: Breaking news, analysis, political coverage and lifestyle
De Película
Owner: TuTv, a joint venture between Univision and Televisa
U.S. launch date: May 2003
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Contact: Chris Fager, president, TuTv, (310) 348-3379
Programming: Contemporary and classic Latin movies
De PelículaClásico
Owner: TuTv
U.S. launch date: May 2003
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Contact: Chris Fager, president, (310) 348-3379
Programming: Classic Latin movies
Discovery en Español
Owner: Discovery Communications
U.S. launch date: June 1998
Headquarters: Miami
URL: enespanol.discovery.com
U.S. subscribers: 8 million
Contacts: Luis Silberwasser, senior VP and GM, Discovery U.S. Hispanic Networks Group, (786) 273-4096; Megan Rock, (404) 926-0641 and Carlos Lopez, (310) 975-5934, domestic distribution, U.S. Hispanic networks distribution; Victor Parada, VP, advertising sales, U.S. Hispanic Networks, (786) 273-4694
Programming: Science, technology, world cultures and nature
Discovery Familia
Owner: Discovery Communications
U.S. launch date: August 2007
Headquarters: Miami
URL: enespanol.discovery.com
U.S. subscribers: 1 million
Contacts: Luis Silberwasser, senior VP and GM, Discovery U.S. Hispanic Networks Group, (786) 273-4096; Megan Rock, (404) 926-0641 and Carlos Lopez, (310) 975-5934, domestic distribution, U.S. Hispanic networks distribution; Victor Parada, VP, advertising sales, U.S. Hispanic Networks, (786) 273-4694
Programming: Children's fare during the day; lifestyle, food, travel, health and parenting in the evening.
DocTVE
Owner: RTVE
U.S. launch date: 1999
Headquarters: Madrid
URL: www.rtve.es
U.S. subscribers: 700,000
Contact: Roger Huguet, Imagina USA (786) 866-4592, roger.huguet@imaginaus.com
Programming: Documentaries, biographies and travel
Dominican View
Owner: Private (President Frank Jorge Elias is the major shareholder)
U.S. launch date: 2008
Headquarters: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
URL: www.supercanal.com/web/ANUNCIO
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contact: Fax: (809) 473-6666
Programming: News from the Dominican Republic
Ecuavisa Internacional
Owner: Corporación Ecuatoriana de Televisión, S.A.
U.S. launch date: October, 2004
Headquarters: Guayaquile, Ecuador
URL: www.ecuavisa.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: For affiliate sales: Mark Henderson, mark@castaliacom.com; Maricela Hernández Díaz, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com; ad sales: Alejandro Peñafiel, alejandro.penafiel@satmex.com
Programming: Ecuadorian news, soccer, telenovelas, comedy, travel, sports news, musical, interviews, drama, short films and food.
El Garage TV
Owner: Car's Multimedia Holding
U.S. launch date: March 2005
Headquarters: Argentina
URL: www.elgarage.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: Automotive
elgourmet.com
Owner: Pramer SCA
U.S. launch date: July 2003
Headquarters: Buenos Aires, Argentina
URL: www.elgourmet.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contact: Patricia Thompson, senior VP of affiliate sales and distribution, (54 11) 4778-5400
Programming: Cooking, travel and lifestyle
ESPN Deportes
Owner: ESPN
Headquarters: Bristol, Conn.
URL: ESPNdeportes.com
U.S. subscribers: More than 3.6 million Hispanic homes
Contact: Lino Garcia, GM, ESPN Deportes, (212) 456-0259
Programming: 24-hour Spanish-language sports network; content also available online, on ESPN Deportes Radio, in the magazine ESPN Deportes La Revista, and mobile via ESPN Deportes Mobile.
EWTN Español
Owner: EWTN Global Catholic Network
U.S. launch date: 1999
Headquarters: Birmingham, Ala.
URL: www.ewtn.com/spanish
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contact: Walter Cordova, National Marketing Manager, (205) 795-5843
Programming: Worldwide Catholic Programming in Spanish
Fox Sports en Español
Owners: HM Capital Partners and News Corp.'s Fox Sports International
U.S. launch date: Nov. 1, 1996
Headquarters: Los Angeles
URL: www.foxsportsla.msn.com
U.S. subscribers: Over 14.4 million
Contact: Sean Riley, senior vice president, affiliate sales, (310) 369-0777
Programming: Sports, including soccer, baseball, boxing, lucha libre, etc.
Galavisión Network
Owner: Univision Communications
U.S. launch date: 1979
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.galavision.com
U.S. subscribers: Over 53.7 million cable homes; 8.5 million U.S. Hispanic cable households
Contact: Tonia O'Connor, executive VP, distribution sales and marketing, (212) 455-5395
Programming: News, sports and entertainment
GolTV
Owner: Private investors
U.S. launch date: February 2003
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.goltv.tv
U.S. subscribers: 14 million
Contacts: Rodrigo Lombello, chief operating officer, (305) 864-9799; Didi Montiel, VP of marketing, (786) 866-3925, d.montiel@goltv.tv; Constantino Voulgaris, VP of Programming and business development, (305) 864-9799, consta@goltv.tv; Steve Soule, VP of affiliate sales, (203) 968-1905, s.soule@goltv.tv; Ivan Perez VP of network ad sales (786) 866-3932, i.perez@goltv.tv
Programming: Soccer matches and international tournaments, news and analysis, with 8,000 hours of action each year.
Gran Cine
Owner: Gran Cine LLC
U.S. launch date: 4th quarter 2008
Headquarters: Florida
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contact: Maria Gomez, VP affiliate sales, East Coast (951) 833-8577 mariagomez@olympusat.com; Ivette Mendez, VP affiliate sales, West Coast and Midwest (303) 862-8533, ivette@olympusat.com; Colleen Glynn, senior VP, (631) 471-5846, colleen@olympusat.com
Programming: Original contemporary movie productions and series
HBO Latino
Owner: HBO
U.S. launch date: 2000
Headquarters: New York
URL: www.hbolatino.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contact: Steve Davidson, head of affiliate relations, (212) 512-1000
Programming: Movies, events and HBO original series
Hispanic Information & Telecom Network
Owner: Nonprofit organization; Jose Luis Rodriguez, president
U.S. launch date: 1987
Headquarters: New York City
URL: www.hitn.tv
U.S. subscribers: 22 million
Contact: Florentina Balseca, program director, (212) 966-5660
Programming: Educational and cultural
History en Español
Owner: AETN
U.S. launch date: June 2004
Headquarters: New York
URL: www.history.com/espanol
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contact: Marlene Braga, director, Programming, History en Español and History International, (212) 210-9149
Programming: History
Hogar Útil
Owner: Bainet
U.S. launch date: 2008
Headquarters: Madrid, Spain
URL: www.hogarutil.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: Women's and home improvement
HTV
Owner: Turner Broadcasting System
U.S. launch date: 1999
Headquarters: Atlanta
URL: www.htv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contact: Dawn Crump, (404) 827-4057
Programming: Latin popular music
Infinito
Owner: Turner Broadcasting System
U.S. launch date: 2002
Headquarters: Atlanta, Ga.
URL: www.infinito.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A.
Contact: Dawn Crump, (404) 827-4057
Programming: Focuses on unknown and unexplained phenomena
La Familia Cosmovision
Owner: The Inspiration Networks
U.S. launch date: 2002
Headquarters: Charlotte, N.C.
URL: www.inspnets.com
U.S. subscribers: 750,000
Contacts: Tom Hohman, senior VP of affiliate relations, (803) 578-1000; Wendy Vinson, VP, affiliate sales and relations, (803) 578-1000.
Programming: Family entertainment
Latinoamérica Televisión
Owner: RLK/Marketing en Kommunikatie BV
U.S. launch date: April 2004
Headquarters: Montevideo, Uruguay
URL: www.latele.tv
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: For affiliate sales: Mark Henderson, mark@castaliacom.com; Maricela Hernández Díaz, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com; ad sales: Alejandro Peñafiel, alejandro.penafiel@satmex.com
LATV
Owner: LATV Networks
U.S. launch date: 2001; national launch April 23, 2007
Headquarters: Los Angeles
URL: www.latv.com
U.S. subscribers: 34 million
Contact: Starrett Berry, VP, affiliate sales, (310) 943-5288
Programming: Music, lifestyle and entertainment for U.S. bilingual Latino youth
Lifetime Movie Network Español on Demand
Owners: Hearst Corporation and The Walt Disney Company
U.S. launch date: 2008
Headquarters: New York
URL: www.lmn.tv
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Sue Panzer, (212) 424-7000
Programming: On-demand Spanish-language movies from Lifetime and LMN
LN: Latele Novela Network
Owner: Latele Novela Network
U.S. launch date: November 2005
Headquarters: South Florida
URL: www.latelenovela.com
U.S. subscribers: 1 million
Contact: Maria Gomez, VP, affiliate sales, East Coast (951) 833-8577, mariagomez@olympusat.com; Ivette Mendez, VP, affiliate sales, West Coast and Midwest, (303) 862-8533, ivette@olympusat.com; Colleen Glynn, senior VP, (631) 471-5846, colleen@olympusat.com.
Programming: Telenovelas from top Latin American broadcasters
MariaVision
Owner: Mariavision Partners
U.S. launch date: 2003
Headquarters: Mexico City
URL: www.mariavision.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contact: (011) 52 55 24529052, internacional@mariavision.com
Programming: Roman Catholic Church-related issues
Mega TV
Owner: Spanish Broadcasting Corp.
U.S. launch date: June 1993
Headquarters: Coconut Grove, Fla.
URL: www.mega.tv
U.S. Reach: Over 3 million Hispanic homes
Contacts: Joseph A. Garcia, CFO, executive VP and secretary, Spanish Broadcasting System, (305) 441-6901, tangel@sbscorporate.com
Programming: General entertainment
México 22
Owner: Televisión Metropolitana, S.A. de C.V.
U.S. launch date: April, 2004
Headquarters: Mexico City
URL: www.22mx.tv
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: For affiliate sales: Mark Henderson, mark@castaliacom.com and Maricela Hernández Díaz, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com; ad sales: Alejandro Peñafiel, alejandro.penafiel@satmex.com
Programming: Movies, cultural fare, entertainment, music, interviews, travel, documentaries, and art and entertainment news.
Mi Cine Canal
Owner: Mi Cine S.A. de C.V.
U.S. launch date: June 2007
Headquarters: Mexico City
URL: www.alternatv.com.mx
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: For affiliate sales: Mark Henderson, mark@castaliacom.com and Maricela Hernández Díaz, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com; ad sales: Alejandro Peñafiel, alejandro.penafiel@satmex.com
Programming: Large variety of Mexican movies.
MTV Tr3s
Owner: MTV Networks
U.S. launch date: Sept. 25, 2006
Headquarters: New York
URL: www.mtvtr3s.com
U.S. subscribers: Over 28 million
Contact: Acting head is Stephen Friedman, executive VP and GM, mtvU
Programming: Music and other entertainment for Latino youth
mun2
Owner: Telemundo (NBC Universal)
U.S. launch date: 2001
Headquarters: Universal City, Calif.
URL: www.holamun2.com
U.S. subscribers: 25 million homes
Contact: Affiliate relations, (201) 735-3600.
Programming: Bilingual programming for bicultural Latinos in the U.S.
Nickelodeon en Español
Owner: MTV Networks
U.S. launch date: 2008
Headquarters: New York
URL: www.nick.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Keith Dawkins, Nicktoons Network GM and senior VP, Nickelodeon programming partnerships, (212) 654-6885, keith.dawkins@nick.com
Programming: On-demand kids programming in Spanish
Nicktoons Network (SAP)
Owner: Viacom
U.S. launch date: May 1, 2002
Headquarters: New York
URL: www.nicktoonsnetwork.com
U.S. subscribers: 52 million
Contact: Keith Dawkins, Nicktoons Network GM, Senior VP, Nickelodeon Programming Partnerships, (212) 654-6885, keith.dawkins@nick.com
Programming: Animation
Once México
Owner: Instituto Politécnico Nacional
U.S. launch date: April, 2004
Headquarters: Mexico City
URL: www.oncemexico.tv
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: For affiliate sales: Mark Henderson, mark@castaliacom.com and Maricela Hernández Díaz, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com; ad sales: Alejandro Peñafiel, alejandro.penafiel@satmex.com
Programming: Movies, cultural fare, entertainment, music, interviews, travel, documentaries and art and entertainment news.
PBS KIDS Sprout
Owner: Comcast, PBS, HIT Entertainment and Sesame Workshop
U.S. launch date: Sept. 26, 2005
Headquarters: Philadelphia
URL: www.SproutOnline.com
U.S. subscribers: 44 million U.S. households
Contact: Lauren Monks, senior director of marketing and new business development, (215) 286-4745
Programming: Offers Sprout On Demand en Español, with Spanish-language kids' programming, as part of its VOD service.
Planet X TV
Owner: Olé Entertainment S.A. de C.V.
U.S. launch date: 2008
Headquarters: Cancun, Q.R., México.
URL: www.planetxtv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: For affiliate sales: Mark Henderson, mark@castaliacom.com and Maricela Hernández Díaz, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com; ad sales: Alejandro Peñafiel, alejandro.penafiel@satmex.com
Programming: Extreme sports channel with content from around the world
Playboy en Español
Owner: Playboy TV International
U.S. launch date: 2000
Headquarters: Los Angeles
URL: www.playboytv.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contact: Gary Rosenson, senior VP, sales and affiliate marketing, (323) 276-4360.
Programming: Adult, erotic
RCN Nuestra Tele 24 Noticias
Owner: RCN Television
U.S. launch date: 2008
Headquarters: Bogotá, Colombia
URL: www.canalrcn.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: Pan-regional news and information network
Ritmoson Latino
Owner: TuTv
U.S. launch date: May 2003
Headquarters: Los Angeles
URL: www.esmas.com/ritmosonlatino
Contact: Chris Fager, president, (310) 348-3379
Programming: Latin music and lifestyle
Sí TV
Owner: Private investment group
U.S. launch date: February 2004
Headquarters: Los Angeles
URL: www.sitv.com
U.S. subscribers: Over 19 million
Contact: Lisa Delligatti, senior VP, affiliate sales, (202) 237-0625
Programming: English-language fare, targeting Latinos 18 to 34
Sol VOD
Owner: Schramm Sports & Entertainment
U.S. launch date: Sept. 1, 2005
Headquarters: New York
U.S. subscribers: Passes 20 million digital households
Contact: Joseph Schramm, president, (212) 983-0219, jschramm@schrammnyc.com
Programming: Spanish language movies from Latin America and Spain; Spanish-language animation
Sorpresa
Owner: Juniper Content
U.S. launch date: March 2003
Headquarters: Fort Worth, Texas and New York
URL: www.sorpresatv.com
U.S. subscribers: 1.1 million
Contact: (817) 222-1234 or info@sopresatv.com
Programming: Children's
Supercanal Caribe
Owner: Private (president Frank Jorge Elias is the major shareholder)
U.S. launch date: 2008
Headquarters: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
URL: www.supercanal.com/web/ANUNCIO
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Fax (809) 473-6666
Programming: General entertainment
SUR MEX
U.S. launch date: 2005
Owner: SUR Corp.
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.canalsur.com
U.S. subscribers: 1.3 million
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: News and entertainment from regional stations in Mexico
SUR Perú
Owner: SUR Corp.
U.S. launch date: 2005
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.canalsur.com
U.S. subscribers: 1.3 million
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: News and entertainment from Peru
TBN Enlace USA
Owner: Trinity Broadcasting Network/Enlace
U.S. launch date: 2002
Headquarters: Dallas
URL: www.tbnenlaceusa.com
U.S. subscribers: 3.5 million
Contact: Cesar Espanol, director, (972) 313-9500
Programming: Inspirational
Telefe International
Owner: Television Federal
U.S. launch date: 2001
Headquarters: Buenos Aires, Argentina
U.S. subscribers: 1.4 million
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: General entertainment
TeleFórmula
Owner: TeleFormula S.A. de C.V.
U.S. launch date: 2002.
Headquarters: Mexico City
URL: www.radioformula.com.mx
U.S. subscribers: 1.7 million
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: News, sports and entertainment
TeleFutura
Owner: Univision Communications
U.S. launch date: 2002
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.univision.com
U.S. Reach: 85% of U.S. Hispanic Households
Contact: Tonia O'Connor, executive VP, distribution sales and marketing, 212-455-5395
Programming: General entertainment
Telehit
Owner: TuTv
U.S. launch date: May 2003
Headquarters: Los Angeles
URL: www.esmas.com/telehit
Contact: Chris Fager, president, (310) 348-3379
Programming: Spanish and English urban music and lifestyle
Telemicro Internacional
Owner: Telemicro International Holdings
U.S. launch date: 2008
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.telemicro.com.do
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: For affiliate sales: Mark Henderson, mark@castaliacom.com and Maricela Hernández Díaz, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com; ad sales: Alejandro Peñafiel, alejandro.penafiel@satmex.com
Programming: General entertainment from the Dominican Republic
Telemundo
Owner: NBC Universal
U.S. launch date: 1987
Headquarters: Hialeah, Fla.
URL: www.telemundoyahoo.com
U.S. Reach: 93% of Hispanic households
Contact: Mike Rodriguez, senior VP, network sales and marketing, (212) 664-7417
Programming: General entertainment
Toon Disney (SAP)
(To be rebranded Disney XD in February 2009)
Owner: Disney-ABC Television Group
U.S. launch date: April 18, 1998
Headquarters: Burbank, Calif.
URL: psc.disney.go.com/abcnetworks/toondisney
U.S. subscribers: 61 million
Contact: Tricia Wilber, executive VP, Disney Media Advertising Sales and Marketing Group, (212) 782-0686
Programming: Animation
TuVisión
Owner: Pappas Telecasting (Operated by Chapter 11 bankruptcy trustee)
U.S. launch date: July 2007
Headquarters: Visalia, CA
URL: www.pappastv.com
U.S. Reach: Available on KAZH in Houston, KTNC-TV in Sacramento, KAZR-CA in Reno and KAZO-LP and KXVO-DT2 in Omaha.
Contact: Harry Pappas, chairman and CEO; Dennis Davis, president and COO; (559) 733-7800
Programming: General entertainment
TV Chile
Owner: A subsidiary of Television Nacional de Chile (TVN)
U.S. launch date: 1999
Headquarters: Santiago, Chile
URL: www.tvchile.cl
U.S. subscribers: 1.6 million
Contact: Maria Gomez, VP, affiliate sales, East Coast (951) 833-8577, mariagomez@olympusat.com; Ivette Mendez, VP, affiliate sales, West Coast and Midwest, (303) 862-8533 ivette@olympusat.com; Colleen Glynn, senior VP, (631) 471-5846, colleen@olympusat.com
Programming: General entertainment and sports.
TV Colombia
Owner: Latinamerican Television
U.S. launch date: 2003
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.tvcolombia.com
U.S. subscribers: 1.6 million
Contact: Maria Gomez, VP, affiliate sales, East Coast (951) 833-8577, mariagomez@olympusat.com; Ivette Mendez, VP, affiliate sales, West Coast and Midwest, (303) 862-8533 ivette@olympusat.com; Colleen Glynn, senior VP, (631) 471-5846, colleen@olympusat.com
Programming: Selected programming from RCN Nuestra Tele, a top Colombian broadcaster.
TVE Internacional
Owner: Spanish government
U.S. launch date: 1999
Headquarters: Madrid
URL: www.rtve.es
U.S. subscribers: 2.3 million
Contact: Roger Huguet, Imagina USA (786) 866-4592, roger.huguet@imaginaus.com
Programming: General-interest
TV Venezuela
Owner: SUR Corp.
U.S. launch date: 2005
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.canalsur.com
U.S. subscribers: 1.3 million
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: Entertainment and news from Venezuela
TyC Sports
Owner: Tele Red Imágen S.A. (Grupo Clarín, 50%; Torneos y Competencias, 50%)
U.S. launch date: March 2003
Headquarters: Buenos Aires, Argentina
URL: www.tycsports.com
U.S. subscribers: About 1 million
Contact: Eduardo Moro, assistant manager, (5411) 4300-3531/3534, fax: (5411) 4379-4047; Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: Sports, soccer (Argentinean League), auto racing, boxing and more
Ultra Latino
Owner: Ultra Latino LLC
U.S. launch date: January, 2009
Headquarters: Florida
URL: www.ultralatino.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contact: Chip Harwood (303) 674-0517
Programming: News, sports, novelas and movies
Univision
Owner: Univision Communications
U.S. launch date: 1961
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.univision.com
U.S. Reach: 97% of U.S. Hispanic Households
Contact: Tonia O'Connor, executive VP, distribution sales and marketing, (212) 455-5395
Programming: Sports, news and general entertainment
VeneMovies
Owner: Venevision International
U.S. launch date: September 2006
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.venemovies.com
U.S. subscribers: N/A
Contacts: Alejandro Parisca, general manager, VeneMovies, (305) 442-3411, aparisca@cisneros.com; José Antonio Espinal, jespinal@cisneros.com; Roy Meyeringh, rmeyeringh@cisneros.com
Programming: Top contemporary, award-winning films in Spanish from all Spanish-speaking countries and Latino film-related events in the U.S. and Spanish-speaking countries.
V-me
Owner: V-me Media Inc.
U.S. launch date: March 2007
Headquarters: New York City
URL: VmeTV.com
U.S. Reach: 40 million U.S. homes and 6.4 million Hispanic homes.
Contact: Carmen M. DiRienzo, president and CEO, V-me, (212) 273-4848
Programming: News and current affairs, music, movies, miniseries, kids, lifestyle, nature, technology, and sports
VideoRola
Owner: Mega Cable
U.S. launch date: 2000
Headquarters: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
URL: www.videorola.com
U.S. subscribers: 700,000
Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com
Programming: Regional Mexican music
WAPA America
Owner: InterMedia Partners
U.S. launch date: 2004
Headquarters: Miami
URL: www.wapaamerica.com
U.S. subscribers: 2.9 million
Contact: Richard Taub, distribution consultant, (646) 330-4574; Katie Hamlin, public relations director, (212) 503-2866
Programming: Live local news and weather from Puerto Rico; Caribbean-produced current and classic entertainment shows.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.