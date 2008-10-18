Guide to Hispanic TV Networks

Antena 3



Owner: Grupo Planeta

U.S. launch date: 1996

Headquarters: Madrid, Spain

URL:www.antena3.es

U.S. subscribers: 300,000

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: General entertainment



AyM Sports



Owner: Digital Films & Video S.A de C.V.

U.S. launch date: September 2006

Headquarters: Mexico City

URL:www.alternatv.com.mx

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: For affiliate sales: Mark Henderson, mark@castaliacom.com and Maricela Hernández Díaz, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com; for ad sales: Alejandro Peñafiel, alejandro.penafiel@satmex.com

Programming: 100% Mexican sports events, sports news



Azteca América



Owner: TV Azteca S.A. de C.V.

U.S. launch date: 2001

Headquarters: Los Angeles

URL:www.aztecaamerica.com

U.S. Reach: 89% of U.S. Hispanics, operating in 64 markets nationwide

Contact: Bob Turner, president of network sales, (212) 896-8116, bturner@aztecaamerica.com

Programming: Entertainment shows, sports, news



Bandamax



Owner: TuTv, a joint venture between Univision and Televisa

U.S. launch date: May 2003

Headquarters: Los Angeles

URL: www.esmas.com/bandamax/

Contact: Chris Fager, president, (310) 348-3379

Programming: Mexican regional music and lifestyle



Barca TV



Owner: Schramm Sports & Entertainment

U.S. launch date: December 2006

Headquarters: New York

U.S. subscribers: 20 million.

Contact: Joseph Schramm, president, (212) 983-0219, jschramm@schrammnyc.com

Programming: Soccer matches, news, sports highlights and exclusive content about soccer team FC Barcelona



Boomerang (SAP)



Owner: Turner Broadcasting System

U.S. launch date: April 1, 2000

Headquarters: Atlanta

URL: www.cartoonnetwork.com/boomerang

U.S. subscribers: 18 million

Contact: Michelle Lavender, Turner Network Sales, (404) 827-5335

Programming: Classic cartoons



Cable Noticias



Owner: Global Media Telecomunicaciones

U.S. launch date: April 2008

URL: www.globalmedia1.tv/sitioconsolas/cablenoticias.php

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contact: Maria Gomez, VP affiliate sales, East Coast (951) 833-8577, mariagomez@olympusat.com; Ivette Mendez, VP, affiliate sales, West Coast and Midwest (303) 862-8533, ivette@olympusat.com; Colleen Glynn, senior VP, (631) 471-5846, colleen@olympusat.com

Programming: 24 hour news network, developed by Latinos for Latinos



Canal 24 Horas



Owner: Spanish government

U.S. launch date: 2000

Headquarters: Madrid, Spain

URL: www.rtve.es

U.S. subscribers: 180,000

Contact: Roger Huguet, Imagina USA (786) 866-4592, roger.huguet@imaginaus.com

Programming: News from Spanish network TVE



Canal 52 MX



Owner: MVS Television

U.S. launch date: 1999

Headquarters: Mexico City

U.S. subscribers: 5 million

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: General entertainment



Canal (á)



Owner: Pramer SCA

U.S. launch date: July 2003

Headquarters: Buenos Aires, Argentina

URL: www.canalaonline.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contact: Patricia Thompson, senior VP of affiliate sales and distribution, (54) 11-4778-5400

Programming: Covers film, music, arts, books and culture from Argentina.



Canal Sur



Owner: SUR

U.S. launch date: 1991

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.canalsur.com

U.S. subscribers: 2.2 million

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: News and entertainment from 15 Latin American countries



Canal UNO



Owner: Relad SA

U.S. launch date: 2005

Headquarters: Ecuador

URL: www.canal1tv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: Live soccer, news and entertainment from Ecuador



Caracol TV Internacional



Owner: Caracol Television

U.S. launch date: July 2003

Headquarters: Bogotá, Colombia

URL: www.caracoltvinternacional.com

U.S. subscribers: More than 1 million

Contacts: Loic Gosselin, Media Mundi, (786) 245-0572, (786) 246-6715, loic@mediamundi.com.br; Alejandro Bernal (571) 643-0430, abernal@caracoltv.com.co

Programming: News, entertainment and sports



Cartoon Network (SAP)



Owner: Turner Broadcasting System

U.S. launch date: Oct. 1, 1992

Headquarters: Atlanta

URL: www.cartoonnetwork.com

U.S. subscribers: 91 million

Contact: Michelle Lavender, Turner Network Sales, (404) 827-5335

Programming: Original and contemporary cartoons



Casa Club TV



Owner: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Liberty Global

U.S. launch date: June 2003

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.casaclubtv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contact: Melvin Perez, president, MGM Networks Latin America, (305) 648-5223, mperez@mgmlatino.com

Programming: Home and lifestyle



CB Tu Televisión Michoacán



Owner: Medio Entertainment

U.S. launch date: September 2004

Headquarters: Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico

URL: www.cbtelevision.com.mx

Owner: Medio Entertainment S.A. de C.V.

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: For affiliate sales: Mark Henderson, mark@castaliacom.com and Maricela Hernández Díaz, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com; for ad sales: Alejandro Peñafiel, alejandro.penafiel@satmex.com

Programming: News and general entertainment from state of Michoacán, Mexico



Centroamerica TV



Owner: Private investors

U.S. launch date: Sept. 15, 2004

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.centroamericatv.tv

U.S. subscribers: NA

Contact: Jesus Aranda, GM, (305) 418-2101, jesus.aranda@centro-americatv.tv

Programming: Central American news, soccer, family entertainment



Cine Latino



Owner: MVS Television

U.S. launch date: 1999

Headquarters: Mexico City

U.S. subscribers: 2.3 million

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: Contemporary Spanish-language films



Cine Mexicano



Owner: Cine Mexicano LLC

U.S. launch date: November 2004

Headquarters: Florida

URL: www.cinemexicano.tv

U.S. subscribers: 900,000

Contacts: Maria Gomez, VP affiliate sales, East Coast (951) 833-8577 mariagomez@olympusat.com; Ivette Mendez, VP affiliate sales, West Coast and Midwest, (303) 862-8533, ivette@olympusat.com; Colleen Glynn, senior VP, (631) 471-5846, colleen@olympusat.com

Programming: Contemporary Mexican movies, commercial-free.



Cine Nostalgia



Owner: Privately held

U.S. launch date: 2008

Headquarters: New York

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Carlos Vasallo, CEO, Cine Nostalgia, (646)-519-2452, carlos@latinvision.com

Programming: Movies from the golden era of Mexican cinema.



CNN en Español



Owner: Turner Broadcasting System

U.S. launch date: 1997

Headquarters: Atlanta

U.S. subscribers: 4.6 million

Contact: Robert Gordillo, (323) 965-3057

Programming: Breaking news, analysis, political coverage and lifestyle



De Película



Owner: TuTv, a joint venture between Univision and Televisa

U.S. launch date: May 2003

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Contact: Chris Fager, president, TuTv, (310) 348-3379

Programming: Contemporary and classic Latin movies



De PelículaClásico



Owner: TuTv

U.S. launch date: May 2003

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Contact: Chris Fager, president, (310) 348-3379

Programming: Classic Latin movies



Discovery en Español



Owner: Discovery Communications

U.S. launch date: June 1998

Headquarters: Miami

URL: enespanol.discovery.com

U.S. subscribers: 8 million

Contacts: Luis Silberwasser, senior VP and GM, Discovery U.S. Hispanic Networks Group, (786) 273-4096; Megan Rock, (404) 926-0641 and Carlos Lopez, (310) 975-5934, domestic distribution, U.S. Hispanic networks distribution; Victor Parada, VP, advertising sales, U.S. Hispanic Networks, (786) 273-4694

Programming: Science, technology, world cultures and nature



Discovery Familia



Owner: Discovery Communications

U.S. launch date: August 2007

Headquarters: Miami

URL: enespanol.discovery.com

U.S. subscribers: 1 million

Contacts: Luis Silberwasser, senior VP and GM, Discovery U.S. Hispanic Networks Group, (786) 273-4096; Megan Rock, (404) 926-0641 and Carlos Lopez, (310) 975-5934, domestic distribution, U.S. Hispanic networks distribution; Victor Parada, VP, advertising sales, U.S. Hispanic Networks, (786) 273-4694

Programming: Children's fare during the day; lifestyle, food, travel, health and parenting in the evening.



DocTVE



Owner: RTVE

U.S. launch date: 1999

Headquarters: Madrid

URL: www.rtve.es

U.S. subscribers: 700,000

Contact: Roger Huguet, Imagina USA (786) 866-4592, roger.huguet@imaginaus.com

Programming: Documentaries, biographies and travel



Dominican View



Owner: Private (President Frank Jorge Elias is the major shareholder)

U.S. launch date: 2008

Headquarters: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

URL: www.supercanal.com/web/ANUNCIO

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contact: Fax: (809) 473-6666

Programming: News from the Dominican Republic



Ecuavisa Internacional



Owner: Corporación Ecuatoriana de Televisión, S.A.

U.S. launch date: October, 2004

Headquarters: Guayaquile, Ecuador

URL: www.ecuavisa.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: For affiliate sales: Mark Henderson, mark@castaliacom.com; Maricela Hernández Díaz, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com; ad sales: Alejandro Peñafiel, alejandro.penafiel@satmex.com

Programming: Ecuadorian news, soccer, telenovelas, comedy, travel, sports news, musical, interviews, drama, short films and food.



El Garage TV



Owner: Car's Multimedia Holding

U.S. launch date: March 2005

Headquarters: Argentina

URL: www.elgarage.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: Automotive



elgourmet.com



Owner: Pramer SCA

U.S. launch date: July 2003

Headquarters: Buenos Aires, Argentina

URL: www.elgourmet.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contact: Patricia Thompson, senior VP of affiliate sales and distribution, (54 11) 4778-5400

Programming: Cooking, travel and lifestyle



ESPN Deportes



Owner: ESPN

Headquarters: Bristol, Conn.

URL: ESPNdeportes.com

U.S. subscribers: More than 3.6 million Hispanic homes

Contact: Lino Garcia, GM, ESPN Deportes, (212) 456-0259

Programming: 24-hour Spanish-language sports network; content also available online, on ESPN Deportes Radio, in the magazine ESPN Deportes La Revista, and mobile via ESPN Deportes Mobile.



EWTN Español



Owner: EWTN Global Catholic Network

U.S. launch date: 1999

Headquarters: Birmingham, Ala.

URL: www.ewtn.com/spanish

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contact: Walter Cordova, National Marketing Manager, (205) 795-5843

Programming: Worldwide Catholic Programming in Spanish



Fox Sports en Español



Owners: HM Capital Partners and News Corp.'s Fox Sports International

U.S. launch date: Nov. 1, 1996

Headquarters: Los Angeles

URL: www.foxsportsla.msn.com

U.S. subscribers: Over 14.4 million

Contact: Sean Riley, senior vice president, affiliate sales, (310) 369-0777

Programming: Sports, including soccer, baseball, boxing, lucha libre, etc.



Galavisión Network



Owner: Univision Communications

U.S. launch date: 1979

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.galavision.com

U.S. subscribers: Over 53.7 million cable homes; 8.5 million U.S. Hispanic cable households

Contact: Tonia O'Connor, executive VP, distribution sales and marketing, (212) 455-5395

Programming: News, sports and entertainment



GolTV



Owner: Private investors

U.S. launch date: February 2003

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.goltv.tv

U.S. subscribers: 14 million

Contacts: Rodrigo Lombello, chief operating officer, (305) 864-9799; Didi Montiel, VP of marketing, (786) 866-3925, d.montiel@goltv.tv; Constantino Voulgaris, VP of Programming and business development, (305) 864-9799, consta@goltv.tv; Steve Soule, VP of affiliate sales, (203) 968-1905, s.soule@goltv.tv; Ivan Perez VP of network ad sales (786) 866-3932, i.perez@goltv.tv

Programming: Soccer matches and international tournaments, news and analysis, with 8,000 hours of action each year.



Gran Cine



Owner: Gran Cine LLC

U.S. launch date: 4th quarter 2008

Headquarters: Florida

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contact: Maria Gomez, VP affiliate sales, East Coast (951) 833-8577 mariagomez@olympusat.com; Ivette Mendez, VP affiliate sales, West Coast and Midwest (303) 862-8533, ivette@olympusat.com; Colleen Glynn, senior VP, (631) 471-5846, colleen@olympusat.com

Programming: Original contemporary movie productions and series



HBO Latino



Owner: HBO

U.S. launch date: 2000

Headquarters: New York

URL: www.hbolatino.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contact: Steve Davidson, head of affiliate relations, (212) 512-1000

Programming: Movies, events and HBO original series



Hispanic Information & Telecom Network



Owner: Nonprofit organization; Jose Luis Rodriguez, president

U.S. launch date: 1987

Headquarters: New York City

URL: www.hitn.tv

U.S. subscribers: 22 million

Contact: Florentina Balseca, program director, (212) 966-5660

Programming: Educational and cultural



History en Español



Owner: AETN

U.S. launch date: June 2004

Headquarters: New York

URL: www.history.com/espanol

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contact: Marlene Braga, director, Programming, History en Español and History International, (212) 210-9149

Programming: History



Hogar Útil



Owner: Bainet

U.S. launch date: 2008

Headquarters: Madrid, Spain

URL: www.hogarutil.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: Women's and home improvement



HTV



Owner: Turner Broadcasting System

U.S. launch date: 1999

Headquarters: Atlanta

URL: www.htv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contact: Dawn Crump, (404) 827-4057

Programming: Latin popular music



Infinito



Owner: Turner Broadcasting System

U.S. launch date: 2002

Headquarters: Atlanta, Ga.

URL: www.infinito.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A.

Contact: Dawn Crump, (404) 827-4057

Programming: Focuses on unknown and unexplained phenomena



La Familia Cosmovision



Owner: The Inspiration Networks

U.S. launch date: 2002

Headquarters: Charlotte, N.C.

URL: www.inspnets.com

U.S. subscribers: 750,000

Contacts: Tom Hohman, senior VP of affiliate relations, (803) 578-1000; Wendy Vinson, VP, affiliate sales and relations, (803) 578-1000.

Programming: Family entertainment



Latinoamérica Televisión



Owner: RLK/Marketing en Kommunikatie BV

U.S. launch date: April 2004

Headquarters: Montevideo, Uruguay

URL: www.latele.tv

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: For affiliate sales: Mark Henderson, mark@castaliacom.com; Maricela Hernández Díaz, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com; ad sales: Alejandro Peñafiel, alejandro.penafiel@satmex.com



LATV



Owner: LATV Networks

U.S. launch date: 2001; national launch April 23, 2007

Headquarters: Los Angeles

URL: www.latv.com

U.S. subscribers: 34 million

Contact: Starrett Berry, VP, affiliate sales, (310) 943-5288

Programming: Music, lifestyle and entertainment for U.S. bilingual Latino youth



Lifetime Movie Network Español on Demand



Owners: Hearst Corporation and The Walt Disney Company

U.S. launch date: 2008

Headquarters: New York

URL: www.lmn.tv

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Sue Panzer, (212) 424-7000

Programming: On-demand Spanish-language movies from Lifetime and LMN



LN: Latele Novela Network



Owner: Latele Novela Network

U.S. launch date: November 2005

Headquarters: South Florida

URL: www.latelenovela.com

U.S. subscribers: 1 million

Contact: Maria Gomez, VP, affiliate sales, East Coast (951) 833-8577, mariagomez@olympusat.com; Ivette Mendez, VP, affiliate sales, West Coast and Midwest, (303) 862-8533, ivette@olympusat.com; Colleen Glynn, senior VP, (631) 471-5846, colleen@olympusat.com.

Programming: Telenovelas from top Latin American broadcasters



MariaVision



Owner: Mariavision Partners

U.S. launch date: 2003

Headquarters: Mexico City

URL: www.mariavision.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contact: (011) 52 55 24529052, internacional@mariavision.com

Programming: Roman Catholic Church-related issues



Mega TV



Owner: Spanish Broadcasting Corp.

U.S. launch date: June 1993

Headquarters: Coconut Grove, Fla.

URL: www.mega.tv

U.S. Reach: Over 3 million Hispanic homes

Contacts: Joseph A. Garcia, CFO, executive VP and secretary, Spanish Broadcasting System, (305) 441-6901, tangel@sbscorporate.com

Programming: General entertainment



México 22



Owner: Televisión Metropolitana, S.A. de C.V.

U.S. launch date: April, 2004

Headquarters: Mexico City

URL: www.22mx.tv

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: For affiliate sales: Mark Henderson, mark@castaliacom.com and Maricela Hernández Díaz, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com; ad sales: Alejandro Peñafiel, alejandro.penafiel@satmex.com

Programming: Movies, cultural fare, entertainment, music, interviews, travel, documentaries, and art and entertainment news.



Mi Cine Canal



Owner: Mi Cine S.A. de C.V.

U.S. launch date: June 2007

Headquarters: Mexico City

URL: www.alternatv.com.mx

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: For affiliate sales: Mark Henderson, mark@castaliacom.com and Maricela Hernández Díaz, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com; ad sales: Alejandro Peñafiel, alejandro.penafiel@satmex.com

Programming: Large variety of Mexican movies.



MTV Tr3s



Owner: MTV Networks

U.S. launch date: Sept. 25, 2006

Headquarters: New York

URL: www.mtvtr3s.com

U.S. subscribers: Over 28 million

Contact: Acting head is Stephen Friedman, executive VP and GM, mtvU

Programming: Music and other entertainment for Latino youth



mun2



Owner: Telemundo (NBC Universal)

U.S. launch date: 2001

Headquarters: Universal City, Calif.

URL: www.holamun2.com

U.S. subscribers: 25 million homes

Contact: Affiliate relations, (201) 735-3600.

Programming: Bilingual programming for bicultural Latinos in the U.S.



Nickelodeon en Español



Owner: MTV Networks

U.S. launch date: 2008

Headquarters: New York

URL: www.nick.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Keith Dawkins, Nicktoons Network GM and senior VP, Nickelodeon programming partnerships, (212) 654-6885, keith.dawkins@nick.com

Programming: On-demand kids programming in Spanish



Nicktoons Network (SAP)



Owner: Viacom

U.S. launch date: May 1, 2002

Headquarters: New York

URL: www.nicktoonsnetwork.com

U.S. subscribers: 52 million

Contact: Keith Dawkins, Nicktoons Network GM, Senior VP, Nickelodeon Programming Partnerships, (212) 654-6885, keith.dawkins@nick.com

Programming: Animation



Once México



Owner: Instituto Politécnico Nacional

U.S. launch date: April, 2004

Headquarters: Mexico City

URL: www.oncemexico.tv

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: For affiliate sales: Mark Henderson, mark@castaliacom.com and Maricela Hernández Díaz, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com; ad sales: Alejandro Peñafiel, alejandro.penafiel@satmex.com

Programming: Movies, cultural fare, entertainment, music, interviews, travel, documentaries and art and entertainment news.



PBS KIDS Sprout



Owner: Comcast, PBS, HIT Entertainment and Sesame Workshop

U.S. launch date: Sept. 26, 2005

Headquarters: Philadelphia

URL: www.SproutOnline.com

U.S. subscribers: 44 million U.S. households

Contact: Lauren Monks, senior director of marketing and new business development, (215) 286-4745

Programming: Offers Sprout On Demand en Español, with Spanish-language kids' programming, as part of its VOD service.



Planet X TV



Owner: Olé Entertainment S.A. de C.V.

U.S. launch date: 2008

Headquarters: Cancun, Q.R., México.

URL: www.planetxtv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: For affiliate sales: Mark Henderson, mark@castaliacom.com and Maricela Hernández Díaz, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com; ad sales: Alejandro Peñafiel, alejandro.penafiel@satmex.com

Programming: Extreme sports channel with content from around the world



Playboy en Español



Owner: Playboy TV International

U.S. launch date: 2000

Headquarters: Los Angeles

URL: www.playboytv.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contact: Gary Rosenson, senior VP, sales and affiliate marketing, (323) 276-4360.

Programming: Adult, erotic



RCN Nuestra Tele 24 Noticias



Owner: RCN Television

U.S. launch date: 2008

Headquarters: Bogotá, Colombia

URL: www.canalrcn.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: Pan-regional news and information network



Ritmoson Latino



Owner: TuTv

U.S. launch date: May 2003

Headquarters: Los Angeles

URL: www.esmas.com/ritmosonlatino

Contact: Chris Fager, president, (310) 348-3379

Programming: Latin music and lifestyle



Sí TV



Owner: Private investment group

U.S. launch date: February 2004

Headquarters: Los Angeles

URL: www.sitv.com

U.S. subscribers: Over 19 million

Contact: Lisa Delligatti, senior VP, affiliate sales, (202) 237-0625

Programming: English-language fare, targeting Latinos 18 to 34



Sol VOD



Owner: Schramm Sports & Entertainment

U.S. launch date: Sept. 1, 2005

Headquarters: New York

U.S. subscribers: Passes 20 million digital households

Contact: Joseph Schramm, president, (212) 983-0219, jschramm@schrammnyc.com

Programming: Spanish language movies from Latin America and Spain; Spanish-language animation



Sorpresa



Owner: Juniper Content

U.S. launch date: March 2003

Headquarters: Fort Worth, Texas and New York

URL: www.sorpresatv.com

U.S. subscribers: 1.1 million

Contact: (817) 222-1234 or info@sopresatv.com

Programming: Children's



Supercanal Caribe



Owner: Private (president Frank Jorge Elias is the major shareholder)

U.S. launch date: 2008

Headquarters: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

URL: www.supercanal.com/web/ANUNCIO

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Fax (809) 473-6666

Programming: General entertainment



SUR MEX



U.S. launch date: 2005

Owner: SUR Corp.

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.canalsur.com

U.S. subscribers: 1.3 million

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: News and entertainment from regional stations in Mexico



SUR Perú



Owner: SUR Corp.

U.S. launch date: 2005

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.canalsur.com

U.S. subscribers: 1.3 million

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: News and entertainment from Peru



TBN Enlace USA



Owner: Trinity Broadcasting Network/Enlace

U.S. launch date: 2002

Headquarters: Dallas

URL: www.tbnenlaceusa.com

U.S. subscribers: 3.5 million

Contact: Cesar Espanol, director, (972) 313-9500

Programming: Inspirational



Telefe International



Owner: Television Federal

U.S. launch date: 2001

Headquarters: Buenos Aires, Argentina

U.S. subscribers: 1.4 million

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: General entertainment



TeleFórmula



Owner: TeleFormula S.A. de C.V.

U.S. launch date: 2002.

Headquarters: Mexico City

URL: www.radioformula.com.mx

U.S. subscribers: 1.7 million

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: News, sports and entertainment



TeleFutura



Owner: Univision Communications

U.S. launch date: 2002

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.univision.com

U.S. Reach: 85% of U.S. Hispanic Households

Contact: Tonia O'Connor, executive VP, distribution sales and marketing, 212-455-5395

Programming: General entertainment



Telehit



Owner: TuTv

U.S. launch date: May 2003

Headquarters: Los Angeles

URL: www.esmas.com/telehit

Contact: Chris Fager, president, (310) 348-3379

Programming: Spanish and English urban music and lifestyle



Telemicro Internacional



Owner: Telemicro International Holdings

U.S. launch date: 2008

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.telemicro.com.do

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: For affiliate sales: Mark Henderson, mark@castaliacom.com and Maricela Hernández Díaz, maricela.hernandez@satmex.com; ad sales: Alejandro Peñafiel, alejandro.penafiel@satmex.com

Programming: General entertainment from the Dominican Republic



Telemundo



Owner: NBC Universal

U.S. launch date: 1987

Headquarters: Hialeah, Fla.

URL: www.telemundoyahoo.com

U.S. Reach: 93% of Hispanic households

Contact: Mike Rodriguez, senior VP, network sales and marketing, (212) 664-7417

Programming: General entertainment



Toon Disney (SAP)



(To be rebranded Disney XD in February 2009)

Owner: Disney-ABC Television Group

U.S. launch date: April 18, 1998

Headquarters: Burbank, Calif.

URL: psc.disney.go.com/abcnetworks/toondisney

U.S. subscribers: 61 million

Contact: Tricia Wilber, executive VP, Disney Media Advertising Sales and Marketing Group, (212) 782-0686

Programming: Animation



TuVisión



Owner: Pappas Telecasting (Operated by Chapter 11 bankruptcy trustee)

U.S. launch date: July 2007

Headquarters: Visalia, CA

URL: www.pappastv.com

U.S. Reach: Available on KAZH in Houston, KTNC-TV in Sacramento, KAZR-CA in Reno and KAZO-LP and KXVO-DT2 in Omaha.

Contact: Harry Pappas, chairman and CEO; Dennis Davis, president and COO; (559) 733-7800

Programming: General entertainment



TV Chile



Owner: A subsidiary of Television Nacional de Chile (TVN)

U.S. launch date: 1999

Headquarters: Santiago, Chile

URL: www.tvchile.cl

U.S. subscribers: 1.6 million

Contact: Maria Gomez, VP, affiliate sales, East Coast (951) 833-8577, mariagomez@olympusat.com; Ivette Mendez, VP, affiliate sales, West Coast and Midwest, (303) 862-8533 ivette@olympusat.com; Colleen Glynn, senior VP, (631) 471-5846, colleen@olympusat.com

Programming: General entertainment and sports.



TV Colombia



Owner: Latinamerican Television

U.S. launch date: 2003

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.tvcolombia.com

U.S. subscribers: 1.6 million

Contact: Maria Gomez, VP, affiliate sales, East Coast (951) 833-8577, mariagomez@olympusat.com; Ivette Mendez, VP, affiliate sales, West Coast and Midwest, (303) 862-8533 ivette@olympusat.com; Colleen Glynn, senior VP, (631) 471-5846, colleen@olympusat.com

Programming: Selected programming from RCN Nuestra Tele, a top Colombian broadcaster.



TVE Internacional



Owner: Spanish government

U.S. launch date: 1999

Headquarters: Madrid

URL: www.rtve.es

U.S. subscribers: 2.3 million

Contact: Roger Huguet, Imagina USA (786) 866-4592, roger.huguet@imaginaus.com

Programming: General-interest



TV Venezuela



Owner: SUR Corp.

U.S. launch date: 2005

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.canalsur.com

U.S. subscribers: 1.3 million

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: Entertainment and news from Venezuela



TyC Sports



Owner: Tele Red Imágen S.A. (Grupo Clarín, 50%; Torneos y Competencias, 50%)

U.S. launch date: March 2003

Headquarters: Buenos Aires, Argentina

URL: www.tycsports.com

U.S. subscribers: About 1 million

Contact: Eduardo Moro, assistant manager, (5411) 4300-3531/3534, fax: (5411) 4379-4047; Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: Sports, soccer (Argentinean League), auto racing, boxing and more



Ultra Latino



Owner: Ultra Latino LLC

U.S. launch date: January, 2009

Headquarters: Florida

URL: www.ultralatino.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contact: Chip Harwood (303) 674-0517

Programming: News, sports, novelas and movies



Univision



Owner: Univision Communications

U.S. launch date: 1961

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.univision.com

U.S. Reach: 97% of U.S. Hispanic Households

Contact: Tonia O'Connor, executive VP, distribution sales and marketing, (212) 455-5395

Programming: Sports, news and general entertainment



VeneMovies



Owner: Venevision International

U.S. launch date: September 2006

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.venemovies.com

U.S. subscribers: N/A

Contacts: Alejandro Parisca, general manager, VeneMovies, (305) 442-3411, aparisca@cisneros.com; José Antonio Espinal, jespinal@cisneros.com; Roy Meyeringh, rmeyeringh@cisneros.com

Programming: Top contemporary, award-winning films in Spanish from all Spanish-speaking countries and Latino film-related events in the U.S. and Spanish-speaking countries.



V-me



Owner: V-me Media Inc.

U.S. launch date: March 2007

Headquarters: New York City

URL: VmeTV.com

U.S. Reach: 40 million U.S. homes and 6.4 million Hispanic homes.

Contact: Carmen M. DiRienzo, president and CEO, V-me, (212) 273-4848

Programming: News and current affairs, music, movies, miniseries, kids, lifestyle, nature, technology, and sports



VideoRola



Owner: Mega Cable

U.S. launch date: 2000

Headquarters: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

URL: www.videorola.com

U.S. subscribers: 700,000

Contact: Jorge Fiterre, Condista, (305) 554-1876, jorge@condista.com

Programming: Regional Mexican music



WAPA America



Owner: InterMedia Partners

U.S. launch date: 2004

Headquarters: Miami

URL: www.wapaamerica.com

U.S. subscribers: 2.9 million

Contact: Richard Taub, distribution consultant, (646) 330-4574; Katie Hamlin, public relations director, (212) 503-2866

Programming: Live local news and weather from Puerto Rico; Caribbean-produced current and classic entertainment shows.