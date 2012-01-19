GSN Extends Affiliation Agreement With AT&T U-Verse
Game Show Network announced Thursday it has inked a
long-term extension of its affiliation agreement with AT&T U-Verse TV.
GSN will continue to be available on AT&T U-Verse
customers under this deal.
"GSN's games-related programming and vast digital games
offering creates a high level of engagement with U-verse TV customers," said
Dan York, president of content for AT&T.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.