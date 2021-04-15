Greg Maffei Pay Rises to $47.1 Million in 2020
By Mike Farrell
Liberty Media CEO compensation fueled by stock awards, cash incentives
Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei saw his total compensation rise about 7% in 2020 to $47.1 million from $44 million, fueled mostly by stock awards and other incentive payments, according to the company’s proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission April 14.
Maffei’s annual base salary fell 27% to $871,880 in 2020, compared to $1.2 million in the prior year, but he received a big bump in his stock awards -- $8.3 million compared to $3.6 million in 2019. Maffei also received $11.3 million in non-equity incentives in 2020, compared to $8.4 million in 2019.
Other Liberty Media executives saw even bigger increases in total compensation. Chief Accounting Officer and Principal Financial Officer Brian Wendling received $2.4 million in total compensation for the year, an 85% increase over the $1.3 million he received in 2019. Chief Corporate Development Officer Albert Rosenthaler received a 45% increase in total compensation to $4.5 million from $2.6 million in the prior year, while Chief Legal Officer Renee Wilm’s total haul stayed constant at $2.9 million for the year.
Liberty Media chairman John Malone’s total compensation dipped 22% to $1.09 million from $1.4 million in the prior year.
