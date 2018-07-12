Gray Breaks Ground on New Station in Georgia

Gray Television said it broke ground on a new 30,000 square-foot facility that will house its Augusta, Ga., stations WRDW-TV and WAGT-TV.

Those stations distribute signals for CBS, NBC, CW, MyNetworkTV and Antenna TV.

The new building is expected to be completed in late 2019.

“Gray Television has been involved in the Augusta community for well over 20 years,” said Hilton Howell, president/CEO of Gray TV. “We are so proud to be able to bring the best of the best in 21st-century television technology and practices to this growing area. With the finest facility and technology available, the professional journalists of WRDW/WAGT will be able to bring the news that matters to our viewers quicker, with more vibrancy than ever before.”

WRDW has operated from the same facility in North Augusta since signing on in 1954.

Related: Gray Buying Raycom for $3.6B

“When complete, this will be hands-down the finest television facility in the country,” said Mike Oates, VP/general manager of WRDW/WAGT. “There are technologies now being tested in our Gray Television labs that are not available to stations anywhere else. By the time we go live in the fourth quarter of 2019, we will be delivering news using broadcasting technology that has never been seen in the industry. WRDW/WAGT will continue being the leading source of news in the [Central Savannah River Area]. This facility illustrates Gray Television’s commitment to the area and the broadcasting industry.”

Attending the groundbreaking event from Gray Television were Howell; Chris Mossman, television VP; Rick Burns, VP of corporate relations; Oates; and Laura Warren, WRDW/WAGT anchor.

Also in attendance were Dennis Trotter and Troy Jordan of Jordan Trotter Commercial Real Estate; Travis Darnell, president of CT Darnell Construction; Chris Heard, principal, Hendrix Interior Design; Willis Watts of Willis Watts Design; Sue Parr, president, Augusta Chamber of Commerce; Tiffany Heitzman, VP, Columbia County Chamber of Commerce; Ben Hasan, Augusta-Richmond County Commission; Trey Allen, Columbia County Commission; Cal Wray, president of the Augusta Economic Development Authority; and dozens of other community leaders and business owners.