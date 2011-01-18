Grass Valley Unveils New Executive Team

Following its acquisition by Francisco Partners, Grass Valley has announced a new team of top executives, with former Francisco Partners' operating partner Alain Andreoli being named president and CEO of the company, which will be headquartered in San Francisco.

"This is an exciting time to be taking the helm at Grass Valley," noted Andreoli in a statement. "Together with the experienced and talented team at Grass Valley, we have ambitious and exciting plans for the company and I look forward to being a part of this impressive organization - and helping lead the team to new heights of success."

Prior to joining Grass Valley and Francisco Partners, Andreoli held top executive positions at several technology companies including president of Sun Microsystems Europe, chairman and CEO of Hubwoo, CEO of Xiotech, executive VP of sales and services at McData, and president and COO of Verio. He also held executive positions at Storagetek and Texas Instruments.

Grass Valley also confirmed that Jeff Rosica has been named executive vice president and chief sales and marketing officer. Rosica, who had senior vice president and the division head for the organization, will have global responsibility for all customer-related activities and will spearhead the company's marketing.

Ian Halifax has been named executive vice president and CFO. Halifax comes to the Grass Valley organization with extensive leadership experience in technology companies, serving most recently as CFO at Wind River Systems.

Other key executive appointments include:

Charlie Dunn, senior vice president and general manager of the Editing, Servers & Storage Product Group, based in Beaverton, Oregon,

Martin Fry, senior vice president and general manager of the Routing & Signal Management Product Group, based in Nevada City, California,

Marcel Koutstaal, senior vice president and general manager of the Cameras Product Group, based in Breda, The Netherlands,

Scott Murray, senior vice president and general manager of the Live Production Solutions (LPS) Product Group, based in Nevada City, California,

Dave Perillo, senior vice president, global operations, based in Nevada City, California.

Other members of the executive team are expected to be confirmed shortly.