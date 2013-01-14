Grass Valley Names Tim Thorsteinson President and CEO

Grass Valley has appointed broadcast technology industry

veteran Tim Thorsteinson president and CEO of the company, replacing Alain Andreoli,

who had dramatically transformed the company's operations in recent years.





Thorsteinson has held numerous top executive jobs in the

broadcast technology industry, including the president and CEO of Grass Valley,

president of the Broadcast Communications division of Harris Corp., and president

and CEO of Leitch. Most recently, Thorsteinson was president and CEO of

Enablence Technologies Inc.





In announcing the appointment, David Golob, partner at

Francisco Partners, which owns the tech vendor, and chairman of the Board of

Grass Valley, thanked "Alain [Andreoli] for all of his contributions in helping

to re-establish Grass Valley as an independent company."





"We are pleased to have Tim Thorsteinson join Grass Valley

at this pivotal point in the company's transformation," Golob said. "Tim's

in-depth industry knowledge and his proven track record of value creation will

ensure Grass Valley's continued success as an independent leader in the rapidly

evolving broadcast infrastructure market."





Andreoli has stepped down and will leave the business at the

end of January.





"Grass Valley is uniquely positioned to help lead the

broadcast industry into the multi-platform era and I am excited to be joining

the team," added Thorsteinson. "I know firsthand of the rich history of

technical innovation that our customers around the world have come to expect

from Grass Valley and I intend to continue that tradition through our powerful

product portfolio and best in class solutions."