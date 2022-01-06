Google TV and Android TV Now Used in 110M 'Active Devices,' Up 38% Since May

Android TV and its progeny, Google TV, are now being used in 110 million "active devices" worldwide, according to figures released by Google Thursday to 9to5 Google.

The figure represents almost 38% growth over the 80 million active devices that Google reported for its connected TV OS platforms back in May of last year.

Unlike Roku, which recently touted 56 million "active user accounts," Google doesn't release figures for the number of actual humans using its platforms. The other major tech company in the connected TV OS market, Amazon, appears to have just moved from "users" to "devices." Amazon said at CES earlier this week that Fire TV has 150 million active devices.

As for Google, it appears to be rising quickly in the connected TV OS market. The tech giant now claims seven of the top 10 global smart TV OEM companies as partners, integrating either Android TV or Google TV into its sets.

China's TCL, a big driver of Roku proliferation, said earlier this week that is now selling 10 million TVs a year powered by either of the two Google operating systems.