Google Touts Agreement to End Disney-YouTube TV Carriage Tiff

Google has announced a new carriage agreement with the Walt Disney Co., ending a 36-hour impasse that kept ABC, ESPN, FX, Disney Channel and other Disney-owned networks off YouTube TV since midnight Friday.

"We’re happy to share that we’ve reached an agreement with Disney to return their content to YouTube TV while preserving a $64.99/month price for our members," Google said in an email sent to YouTube TV's more than 4 million subscribers. "We have already started to restore access to Disney networks like ESPN and FX, including their live and on-demand content, as well as any recordings that were previously in your Library. We will also be turning on the local ABC stations over the course of the day."

"As we promised a $15 discount while the Disney content remained off platform, we will still honor a one-time credit for all impacted members," added Google, which immediately discounted its service by $15 a month from its regular $65 price when the channels were abruptly pulled at 12 a.m. Saturday. "For active members who have not yet received that $15 discount on their monthly bill, you will automatically receive a one-time credit on your next bill with no action needed. For members who were impacted and have initiated the cancellation process, we would love to welcome you back. Visit tv.youtube.com/membership and click ‘Add’ to return the Base Plan to your membership. If you resume your membership before you lose access, we will still honor the one-time $15 credit on your bill. We’ll update this website soon with more details."