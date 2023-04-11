Google Jacks Up 'NFL Sunday Ticket' Pricing to $349 a Season
And those without YouTube TV will pay $449 a year
Google-owned YouTube, which just agreed to pay the National Football League $2.5 billion a season for the "NFL Sunday Ticket" out-of-market games package, is jacking up the price.
YouTube TV subscribers who don't sign up during the early-bird enlistment period (April 11 - June 6) and take advantage of a $100 discount, will pay $349 a season for "Sunday Ticket," up from the $293 incumbent platform DirecTV was charging.
Notably, Google just upped the price of YouTube TV from $64.99 a month to $72.99 monthly.
YouTube is also letting customers who don't pay for its virtual MVPD sign up for "Sunday Ticket" through YouTube Primetime Channels, but they'll pay a $100 premium, upping the total price to $449 a year.
YouTube TV and and Primetime Channels subscribers can also bundle in NFL RedZone for an extra $40 a season, never missing a scoring possession.
"Sunday Ticket" is migrating to YouTube this year after spending its first three formative decades exclusively at DirecTV.
