Google Fiber to Market Philo

Google Fiber will now promote virtual MVPD service Philo as a video option to customers.

The addition of the entertainment-oriented, more budget-minded Philo complements the other vMPVD options Google Fiber offers to customers, YouTube TV and fuboTV, both of which offer more robust, sports-oriented channel lineups for $65-a-month.

Philo offers just over 60 channels, no ESPN or sports included, for $20 a month.

Also read: Google Fiber Kills Its TV Service, Starts Marketing fuboTV

Google Fiber announced in February that it would market virtual pay TV services in place of its own legacy pay TV service.

“More than 84% of our customers use some sort of streaming service. Whether you are part of the 16% who haven’t yet found the right way to watch or you’re a seasoned streaming pro, we’ve put together some info on our website to help make it easier for you to find the best content for you,” said Liz Hsu, director of product strategy for Google Fiber, said in a company blog post.